World's Highest Lord Shiva Temple, Tungnath Shrine Opens With Chants And Rituals; Madhyamaheshwar To Follow In May

Tungnath Temple Opens For Devotees | X/ @DDNewslive

One of the Panch Kedar, Tungnath, has finally opened for devotees after a long winter break. Tungnath is dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Tungnath is the world’s highest Lord Shiva temple, situated at an altitude of approximately 3,680 metres, and sits below the Chandrashila peak. Along with the opening of the portals of Kedarnath, the Tungnath shrine was opened for the devotees on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, with rituals and Vedic chanting.

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Tungnath temple opens for devotees

The third Kedar among Panch Kedar was opened after the idol of the deity, which departed Chopta early, arrived in the temple premises. The main doors of the temple were opened at 11:00 AM. During the opening ceremony, the whole complex of the shrine reverberated with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Baba Tungnath."

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Tungnath temple closes in winter

The Tungnath temple closes for winter (typically November to April) due to extreme snowfall and harsh, sub-zero temperatures that make the region inaccessible and unsafe for pilgrims. During that time, the idol of Baba Tungnath is moved to Makkumath village, which serves as the winter seat for the worship, and after the winter session is over, following tradition, the sacred doli (palanquin) of Lord Tungnath is moved from\ Markandeshwar Temple in Makku Math back to the temple.

Lord Tungnath stayed at the Bhootnath Temple on April 20

The portal opening process began on Monday, April 20, when Baba Tungnath's palanquin departed from its winter abode, Markandeshwar Temple in Makku Math, and after that took a halt at the Bhootnath Temple at night. On the second day, the palanquin then reached its second stop, Chopta, on April 22, and on April 23, the palanquin yatra ended after arrival at the temple premises.

Following the opening of the portals, special prayers were offered to the deity for public welfare.

Madhyamaheshwar to open in May

Shri Madhyamaheshwar Temple or Madmaheshwar is also one of the Panch Kedar, which is located in Gaundar, a village in Rudraprayag district. Madmaheshwar Temple is a revered Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple opens annually during summer, attracting devotees and adventure seekers alike.

This year, the temple will open on May 21. On May 17, the idol of Lord Madhyamaheshwar will be brought out from the sanctum and placed in the Sabhamandap, where villagers will present new harvest offerings as part of tradition. On May 19, the palanquin will depart from Omkareshwar Temple and arrive at Rakeshwari Temple in Ransi, before proceeding from Gaundar village on May 20. On May 21, the palanquin will reach the temple, and it will open with ceremonial rituals.