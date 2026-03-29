Is This Lord Shiva’s Shadow? Tungnath Temple's Video Sparks Buzz Online

Tungnath Temple |

Tungnath Temple is one of the Panch Kedar, dedicated to Lord Shiva, and is believed to be over 1,000 years old. The temple is situated in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. Tungnath is at the top of the ridge dividing the waters of the Mandakini River (rising from Kedarnath) from those of the Alaknanda River (rising above Badrinath). Due to the cyclonic storm that struck the Himalayan region, the temple is covered with snow. But there is something else that caught everyone's attention.

A video from Uttarakhand’s Tungnath Temple has gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity and debate among viewers. The clip appears to show a shadow on a mountain peak that closely resembles the silhouette of Lord Shiva holding a trishul. The unusual visual has left many devotees amazed. Keep on reading to know more about the reason behind the resemblance.

Lord Shiva shadow appeared on mountain near Tungnath Temple

Tungnath Temple holds deep religious significance as part of the Panch Kedar pilgrimage. A viral video shows a man capturing a shadow on a mountain that closely resembles the silhouette of Lord Shiva holding a trishul. The clip captures golden sunlight scattering across the temple’s peak and nearby slopes, creating a reflection that appears like the divine figure. The man who shared the clip on his social media handle on Instagram wrote, "Jahan nazar jaye, wahan Shiv hi Shiv." However, the video shared on social media was AI-generated, and not real.

Netizen reactions

This striking visual has further amplified attention around the video, with many believers linking it to the spiritual aura of the region. Social media platforms are flooded with reactions, as users share the clip and express their views on the mysterious phenomenon.

One Instagram user named delusional drifter shared his views about the clip in the comment section and wrote, "Goosebumpssssss ✨✨🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

While another user wrote, "Nice AI."

Tunganath Temple: The Highest Lord Shiva Temple

Tungnath is the highest Lord Shiva temple in the world which stands at an altitude of about 3,680 metres. The temple also carries great mythological importance. As per legend, after the Mahabharata war, the Pandavas sought Lord Shiva’s blessings to seek forgiveness for their sins. To avoid them, Shiva transformed into a bull and vanished into the earth. It is believed that different parts of his body appeared at five places, now known as the Panch Kedar. At Tungnath, his arms (bahu) are said to have surfaced.