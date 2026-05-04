World’s Highest Gurudwara: Indian Army Performs Ardas Before Opening The Gates Of Hemkund Sahib

Hemkund Sahib | Photo Credit: X/ ANI

Hemkund Sahib is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites, which is located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand at 4,329 metres. The world's highest Gurudwara is dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh. On May 3, the team of Indian Army's 418 Independent Field Company (9 Mountain Brigade), along with sevadars of the Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Management Trust, successfully reached the Hemkund Gurudwara complex.

Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib Yatra resumes after 2-day halt due to snow | Tusk Travel

In a symbolic and spiritually significant gesture, the Indian Army performed an ardas at Hemkund Sahib and ceremonially opened the sacred shrine ahead of the annual opening of its gates for devotees. The ardas holds deep significance, symbolising devotion, service, and the beginning of a spiritually enriching period for thousands of pilgrims who visit the shrine each year.

Indian Army performed ardas in Hemkund Sahib

Situated at an altitude of over 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Hemkund Sahib remains inaccessible during the harsh winter months due to heavy snowfall and is reopened every year with traditional rituals marking the beginning of the pilgrimage season.

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Before the official opening, Army personnel, along with members of the shrine management committee, undertook the challenging journey through snow-clad terrain to reach the sacred site. Upon arrival, they cleared snowy pathways, ensured basic infrastructure readiness, and conducted prayers seeking blessings for a safe and successful yatra. Earlier, the personnel were required to return to Ghangaria every evening, but this year they will remain stationed at Hemkund Sahib to carry forward their assigned duties without daily movement.

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Widening trekking routes in progress

The Indian Army will now undertake one of the most challenging tasks of widening the trekking route from Hemkund Sahib down to Atalkoti Glacier point, aiming to ensure a safer and more accessible path for pilgrims undertaking the arduous journey.

Indian Army widening the Hemkund trek | ANI

About Hemkund Yatra 2026

The Hemkund Sahib trek is a challenging 16–19 km pilgrimage, which is best done from June to September. The journey starts at Govindghat, passes through Ghangaria, and features stunning alpine views. The sacred portals of Hemkund Sahib are scheduled to open on Saturday, May 23, 2026, while the first batch of pilgrims is set to depart from Rishikesh on May 20, 2026.