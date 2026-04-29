Heading To Uttarakhand's Hemkund Sahib? Important Updates To Keep In Mind For World Highest Gurudwara

Hemkund Sahib |

Shri Hemakund Sahib is a Gurudwara which is located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The pilgrimage site is dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. Hemakund is surrounded by a sacred lake and seven mountain peaks, each adorned by a Nishan Sahib on its cliff. The annual pilgrimage yatra is scheduled to begin in May, and for that, preparations have intensified to ensure a safe Hemakund Yatra. Indian Army soldiers are working on a war footing to clear snow from the pilgrimage route. Keep on reading to find out the key details about the 2026 yatra.

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About Hemakund Yatra 2026

If you’re planning a trip to Hemkund Sahib in 2026, there are a few key updates you should keep in mind before setting off. Nestled at an altitude of over 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand, Hemkund Sahib is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites for Sikhs and also attracts nature lovers for its scenic beauty.

The annual Hemkund Sahib Yatra is set to begin from May 23 and typically continues until October, depending on weather conditions. Due to its high-altitude location, the shrine remains inaccessible during the winter months because of heavy snowfall. Pilgrims are advised to check official opening and closing dates before planning their journey.

Registration mandatory

Registration is mandatory for all yatris. Both online and offline options are usually available, and it’s important to carry valid ID proof throughout the trip. Authorities may also issue health advisories, as the steep trek from Govindghat to Ghangaria and then to Hemkund Sahib can be physically demanding. Travellers should ensure they are medically fit and acclimatise properly to avoid altitude sickness.Registration for the Hemkund Sahib Yatra is mandatory and can be done online through the official Uttarakhand government portal: registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

Essential items required

Infrastructure along the route has improved over the years, with better roads, accommodation facilities, and medical support. However, weather in the mountains can be unpredictable, so packing warm clothing, rain gear, and essential medicines is highly recommended.

World's highest Gurudwara

Hemakund Sahib is widely considered the world's highest Gurudwara, which is situated at an elevation of approximately 15,000 to 15,200 feet. The site features a glacial lake known as Lokpal Lake and is surrounded by seven snow-capped mountain peaks. Pilgrims typically begin the trek from Govindghat, passing through Ghangaria to reach the holy site.