World Tsunami Awareness Day 2024: Date, Theme, Significance & All You Need To Know

World Tsunami Awareness Day | FPJ

The Japanese people named the tsunami using two characters: tsu, meaning "harbour," and nami, meaning "wave." The term originated in Japan over 1,000 years ago. More than one hundred years ago, the term was first used in English after a major event occurred near the eastern coast of Japan.



World Tsunami Awareness Day is celebrated every November 5th to raise awareness of the negative effects of tsunamis and the importance of being prepared and having early warning systems. The establishment of the foundation dates back to 2015, when it was founded by Resolution 70/23 of the United Nations General Assembly.

Tsunami Fact🌊:



How tall was the tallest #Tsunami wave 🌊 ever recorded 🤔? 👇👇



5 November is World Tsunami Awareness Day ➡️ https://t.co/XdrKrJ5KKO #TsunamiDay pic.twitter.com/tSJMsatC1n — UNDRR (@UNDRR) October 8, 2024

Significance

A tsunami is a sequence of huge sea waves triggered by underwater earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, landslides, or meteorite impacts and is pronounced as "soo-nah-mee." In contrast to normal waves, tsunamis possess extremely long wavelengths and can journey vast distances across ocean basins.

They are able to swiftly cross entire oceans and strike coastlines without much advance notice, resulting in extensive damage. When they reach shallow coastal regions, these waves can suddenly rise to great heights, causing widespread devastation in their wake.

Read Also World Tsunami Awareness Day: How To Be Prepared If The Natural Disaster Strikes

Understanding tsunamis is crucial in order to save lives and minimise the impact on coastal communities due to their unpredictable nature.

Theme

World Tsunami Awareness Day serves as a worldwide effort to emphasise the significance of being ready and strong in the face of tsunamis. The theme 'Fighting Inequality for a Resilient Future' for 2024 focuses on the unequal effects of disasters and the importance of supporting vulnerable communities.

Join us for tomorrow's World Tsunami Awareness Day event: Ready for the Next Wave! We will hear from countries on the frontline of #tsunami risk #TsunamiDay #Plan2Survive @IocUnesco You can register here https://t.co/83fzhV2Xya pic.twitter.com/aCsANFV6sp — UNDRR (@UNDRR) November 4, 2020

History

In December 2015, the UN General Assembly designated 5 November as World Tsunami Awareness Day, calling on countries, international bodies and civil society to raise tsunami awareness and share innovative approaches to risk reduction.

World Tsunami Awareness Day was the brainchild of Japan, which due to its repeated, bitter experience has over the years built up major expertise in areas such as tsunami early warning, public action and building back better after a disaster to reduce future impacts. UN Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) facilitates the observance of World Tsunami Awareness Day in collaboration with the rest of the United Nations system.

Awareness Campaign

The UN General Assembly declared November 5 as World Tsunami Awareness Day in December 2015, urging countries, international organisations, and civil society to increase awareness of tsunamis and exchange new strategies for reducing risks.

Tsunamis are rare, but among the most destructive disasters.



Yet, adequate warning systems, early action & education can save lives.



More from @UNDRR on Saturday's #TsunamiDay. https://t.co/iPgMgJGlfw pic.twitter.com/yH3Z8Jk54T — United Nations (@UN) November 5, 2022

The idea for World Tsunami Awareness Day came from Japan, who, through their own difficult experiences, have developed significant knowledge in tsunami early warning, community response, and post-disaster recovery to minimise future consequences. UNDRR collaborates with the entire United Nations system to promote the observance of World Tsunami Awareness Day.

🌊 Today marks 1⃣5⃣ years since the Indian Ocean tsunami struck.



On a partnership with @UNDRR_AsiaPac @UNESCAP @UNESCO & @WMO, remember the 4 key elements to end-to-end, people-centered multi-hazard early warning system.#PrepareToWin #BuildToLast #BoxingDay



🔴 WATCH NOW⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DX1dd5WG5o — UNDP in Asia and the Pacific (@UNDPasiapac) December 26, 2019

How To Enrol In World Tsunami Awareness Day 2024?



Take part in local disaster preparedness workshops or safety drills to gain a better grasp of what steps to follow in case of a tsunami.



Spread awareness through social media by sharing accurate information about tsunami safety to educate others in your community.



Participate in online webinars or discussions to learn about tsunamis' impacts and ways to minimise risks.



Participate in local initiatives that assist in readiness for natural disasters, particularly in areas that are susceptible.



Discuss with your family, friends, and co-workers about tsunami safety and the significance of being ready.



Participate in or coordinate tsunami drills to make sure you and your neighbours know the safe evacuation routes.