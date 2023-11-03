World Tsunami Awareness Day: How To Be Prepared If The Natural Disaster Strikes

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2023
Preparing for a tsunami is essential, especially if you live in a coastal area or near a region prone to tsunamis. Tsunamis are large ocean waves typically caused by undersea earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or other underwater disturbances. Here are some steps to help you prepare for a tsunami:
1. Develop a family emergency plan: Create a family emergency plan that includes evacuation routes, meeting points, and communication methods. Ensure that every family member knows the plan and practices it through drills.
2. Assemble an emergency kit: Put together a disaster supply kit that includes essential items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, a battery-operated NOAA weather radio, personal documents, and important medications. Make sure you have enough supplies to last at least 72 hours.
3. Stay informed: Monitor the news, weather reports, and tsunami warning systems. Have a battery-operated or hand-crank NOAA weather radio to receive official information and alerts.
4. Know your community's tsunami evacuation routes and shelters: Local authorities typically establish tsunami evacuation routes and designated shelters. Familiarize yourself with these locations. Plan your evacuation route and practice it with your family.
5. Evacuation planning: If you receive a tsunami warning or feel strong and prolonged ground shaking (which might indicate an impending tsunami), evacuate immediately to higher ground or inland. Do not wait for official instructions. If you are near the coast and cannot escape the tsunami's path within a few minutes, move to higher floors or a sturdy building. Do not try to watch or photograph the tsunami. Your safety should be the top priority.
6. Secure your property: Anchor heavy furniture and objects that can become projectiles during a tsunami. Elevate electrical systems and utilities in your home if possible.
7. Stay connected: Keep your cell phone charged and have a portable charger on hand. Establish a communication plan with family members and loved ones to ensure everyone is safe and accounted for after the tsunami.
Thanks For Reading!