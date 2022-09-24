World Tourism Day 2022: Celebrity homes across India where you can stay to holiday like a star

Yuvraj Singh's Airbnb home in Goa | Picture: Fabien Charuau

Recently, former team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced an exclusive one-time-only stay for a group of six at his home in Goa. Perched on a hilltop with spectacular views of the sea beyond, you can stay at the cricketer's three-bedroom holiday home filled with special memories and meaningful keepsakes from his years on the pitch, at just INR 1,212 per night for a two-night stay from October 14-16.

Named Casa Singh guests will be virtually greeted by Yuvraj upon arrival along with a personalised welcome note sharing Singh's favourite hangout spots in Goa. Savour bespoke meals highlight the cricketer's favourite delicacies on the outdoor deck.

Last year, George Clooney announced the name of the lucky guest who was hosted by the Clooneys at their gorgeous Lake Como home in Italy. The 18th-century luxurious estate has a tennis court, gym, landscaped gardens, ornately carved ceilings, massive bathrooms, and a separate pizza room! isn't that a dream house for all of us? The initiative was taken to pledge the collected money through a contest to a charitable foundation.

Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's and Gauri Khan opened up their New Delhi house for guests. Gauri, who is a globally renowned interior designer, has redesigned her home in the Capital city for SRK's fans to stay. She started a campaign 'Home with Open Arms' - SRK's signature pose from over 30 years of Bollywood superstardom, giving his Indian fans to stay in the family home.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Delhi home | Source

Taking note of these celebrities, we have brought to you an exciting list of options this season. With World Tourism Day on September 27, we give you a look at the homes owned by celebrities that can be your next star-gleamed home for your next holiday.

Mandira Bedi's seaside home in Madh Island

Mandira Bedi's Madh Island home | Source

Following the footsteps of Khans, actress, and host Mandira Bedi also opened her luxurious Madh Island holiday home for travelers. You can stay at her sea-facing villa with a pool, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms at INR 50,000 per night. Earlier, Mandira's 16-year-old house was available for shooting, however, the actress later decided to host guests, courtesy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent lockdowns.

Musician Vishal Ravijani's luxury home in Goa

Vishal Ravijani's Serene Sol | Source

Vishal Ravijani (of the Vishal-Shekhar duo) is a proud owner of a three-bedroom villa with a terrace deck. Located in Baga (Goa) overlooking the Candolim mangroves, the fully-furnished property Serene Sol - combines the amenities of a hotel with the comfort of a plush home retaining an innate sense of privacy and peace. The villa is available at INR 35,000 per night.

Arjun Mathur's heavenly home in Goa

Arjun Mathur's Tranquil Haven | Source

Emmy-nominated actor Arjun Mathur is also a host for his home in Goa, which offers a slice of his personal tryst with travels around the world. Named Tranquil Haven, Arjun's house is tucked in the quiet neighborhood of Siolim in North Goa. His beautiful home boasts a pool, a private garden, and lots of natural light. In fact, the house is personally designed by the actor and his wife Tiya Tejpal. It is said that the two have hand picked each item in the two-bedroom home. Arjun's home gives earthy and grounded vibes with wood elements and shades of blue, green, and aquamarine sweeping the décor. You can stay at this starry abode at INR 7,928 per night.

Rejuvenate at Sapna Bhavnani's healing home

Sapna Bhavnani's PurrOm Healing Centre | Source

Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, who is a popular among the stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli is also a nature lover. Her 350 square foot beautiful home called PurrOm Healing Centre, in Kamshet near Mumbai is perfect for a couple or a group of two for a rejuvenating holiday. She proudly calls this place ‘don’t come here to find yourself, instead to lose!’

The property consists of a private enclosed handmade plunge pool covered with glass all around posing a perfect opportunity for stargazing. Nestled between two Gulmohar trees and from the glasshouse, this eco-friendly home has everything handmade. You can not smoke and drink inside the house and preferably serves vegetarian food with set limited timings for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can book this healing home at INR 4,000 per night

Be a King or a queen for a day

Jaipur City Palace | Source



While most of us have had the opportunity to stay and dine at luxury hotels that were converted from royal palaces, Jaipur's young scion Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh has opened his royal palace, City Palace for people. The palace is filled with royal stories of the opulent lives and history of the royal family. This breathtaking heritage palace is 300-year-old and has played host to numerous guests over centuries including Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Bill Clinton, and Jackie Kennedy among many other dignitaries. Since 2019, the Gudliya Suite at the City Palace is accessible to outside guests.

Make your abroad travel star-class

Stay at these plush properties owned by Hollywood stars.

Elizabeth Taylor’s Palm Springs, California house at INR 46,900 approx.

Charlie Chaplin’s LA house at INR 14,200 approx.

Julie Andrews’s Accord, NY house at INR 27,400 approx.

Denzel Washington’s Malibu, California house at INR 33,300 approx.

Frank Sinatra’s Palm Springs house at INR 1,81,400 approx.

Bing Crosby’s California house at INR 5,87,600 approx.

These properties are available on Airbnb.