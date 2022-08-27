Four travel trends that are shaping the hospitality sector

Pic: Freepik

The tourism industry suffered massive losses in the last two years, owing to the pandemic. However, the latest statistics certainly look positive, suggesting a travel boom. After being cooped up indoors for a long time, people are itching to travel. Here are some hospitality trends that are shaping the sector.

Boom in local travel

The travel restrictions during the pandemic facilitated the rise of staycations. After the restrictions were eased, inflated air ticket rates, mandatory Covid tests, and complicated bureaucracy were a deterrent for international travel. People were craving stress-free holidays without adhering to rigid protocols that came with international travel. This led to a boom in local travel and staycations gained momentum. The trend for weekend getaways or simply travelling to a nearby place changed the dynamics of travel. Homestays and independent villas were quick to create personalised spaces for the ever-increasing demand for local travel. The other factors that add to the demand are sustainable travel along with experiencing the beauty of local cuisines and cultures.

Bleisure and workcations

From a digital content creator working on blog posts from a beach in Bali to an engineer coding from the hill stations of Sri Lanka, technology has blurred the boundaries between work and play. Gone are the days when it was assumed that employees would be the most productive in a cubicle. An architectural group working on a project might be the most productive on a retreat. The ‘work from home’ culture amplified bleisure travel where an employee travels for work and leisure. This creates opportunities for the hospitality industry to focus and create blended holiday spaces that can serve the purpose of travel and leisure. The millenials and Gen Z are more inclined towards bleisure compared to their older counterparts. Hotels and resorts can capitalise on this trend by offering local attractions, creating business-centric resources like private work pods and high-speed data or all-inclusive packages. The idea is to transform the hospitality space to accommodate hybrid travel.

Virtual invasion

Augmented Reality (AR) has emerged as an important marketing tool that is changing the way customers perceive the environment they are in. This technology is valuable for hotels as it enables hotels to enhance the real-world environment in real-time through the use of computer technology. It allowed guests to experience the look and feel of the hotel they plan to stay at. The technology can be deployed easily through smartphones, tablets, and headsets. Interactive hotel rooms, gamification and augmented hotel environments are an ode to augmented reality.

Holistic hospitality

Travellers are giving more importance to health and well-being today. Preventive medicine and self-care are trending travel practices. The wellness industry is a trillion-dollar business and the hospitality sector is positioning itself to accommodate travel with wellness. Upgrading health and wellness elements in the hotel, creating sustainable architecture, using eco-friendly cutlery, including healthy and gluten-free food options, improving lighting and ventilation can go beyond offering spa services. Hospitality getaways are providing ways in which guests can feel closer to nature to feel rejuvenated. A holistic approach to hospitality is a commitment to provide exceptional service that focuses on mental and physical well-being.

The trends in the hospitality sector are ever-changing and organisations need to keep up with the latest trends to attract and retain customers. The nature of the hospitality sector is challenging and calls for greater innovation every day.

(Husain Khatumdi is Managing Director & Co-Founder, Ekostay)