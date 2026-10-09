World Post Day 2026: Why It Is Celebrated, This Year's Theme And The Enduring Importance Of Postal Services

World Post Day | X

World Post Day is observed every year on October 9 to mark the anniversary of the founding of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland. The day marks the anniversary of UPU, which initiated the global communication revolution, introducing the ability to write letters to others all over the world. However, postal systems have been in operation for many centuries, and people used to send letters to each other. These were delivered on foot, and special and emergency messages on horseback. Just the ways of sending letters modernised as time passed. 1877 led to the birth of the UPU, which opened the way for the efficient postal services in existence today. Let's understand more about it in detail.

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About World Post Day

World Post Day is celebrated annually on October 9 to highlight the importance of postal services around the world and their contribution to society and the global economy. The day was first celebrated at the 1969 United Postal Congress in Tokyo, Japan, to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in Switzerland in 1874.

The Universal Postal Union (UPU) was established in 1874 with its headquarters in Berne, Switzerland. It created a global communication revolution, introducing the possibility of sending letters to any country in the world. This year, the significant day is observed on Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

World Post Day 2026 theme

The World Post Day 2026 theme is “One postal network, infinite possibilities” (also presented as “World Post Day: One postal network, infinite possibilities”). The day celebrates the strength of a united global postal network and its role in connecting people, businesses, and communities to essential economic, digital, and social services.