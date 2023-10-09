World Porridge Day: Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapoor's Creamy Oats Porridge Recipe Will Pair Perfectly With Your Weight Loss Diet

When it is about breakfast, very few dishes are as comforting, nutritious, and versatile as a bowl of porridge. Making the perfect porridge is an art that anybody is able to master regardless of whether you like your porridge creamy or prefer a heartier texture. Oats is a wholegrain that forms a fabulous choice for porridge. Not only that, oats blend in beautifully to give the porridge a creamy comforting texture. Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Ltd, shares, “Oats are the powerhouse of nutrition. Regular consumption of wholegrain oats aids in weight management. Oats contain a specific soluble fiber called B-Glucan, which is helps reduce cholesterol and improve heart health. They are a fantastic energy source as well, which makes them the perfect option for breakfast.”

Creamy Oats Porridge Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients:

2 cups milk, either dairy or plant-based, and 1 cup rolled oats

2 teaspoons of source-based honey

An optional 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

A dash of salt

Toppings of fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds

Method:

Combine the rolled oats, milk, source-based honey, cinnamon (if using), and a bit of salt in a saucepan. To blend, stir everything together thoroughly.

Heat the mixture in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Once it starts to boil, reduce to a low heat and continue to cook for 5-7 minutes, or until the oats have absorbed the liquid and the porridge has reached the appropriate consistency. If it thickens too rapidly, add a little more milk.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and set it aside to cool for a minute. The porridge will get thick as it cools.

Scoop your creamy oats porridge into a bowl and top with your favourite fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds. You can always show some creativity with your toppings!