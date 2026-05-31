World No Tobacco Day: Why Ayurvedic Methods Work Best To Stop Tobacco Addiction

Some habits are hard to discard, especially tobacco addiction. However, tobacco dependence has a long-term negative impact on one’s health. Thus, there is a need to slowly move away to lead a healthy life. World No Tobacco Day on May 31 aims to spread information regarding its dangers. It is high time we focused on the ill effects of tobacco, simple Ayurvedic methods to remove its addiction, and the Patanjali products useful in this.

Ill Effects of Tobacco on Health

Consuming tobacco includes all kinds of smoking and smokeless products like cigarettes, cigars, gutka, betel quid in paan, khaini, and zarda. And it has major health effects, including death. In India, over 1.35 million deaths occur due to various types of tobacco consumption.

Cancer, esp. oral, throat, lung, and kidney-related, is a major disease in India, followed by heart illnesses and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD. Among women, maternal smoking or tobacco chewing can cause early birth and birth defects in kids, while facing reproductive health issues.

Many face oral health issues like decaying teeth and gingivitis or gum disease. Secondhand smokers often face respiratory and heart diseases. In Ayurveda, tobacco is a fixed, strong, and severe poison that bothers Vata and Pitta doshas while creating Kapha-related lung build-up.

Thus, it is necessary to focus on ways to avoid tobacco and stay healthy. Get some Ayurvedic tips for the same, along with finding out which Patanjali products work for the same.

3 Ayurvedic Ways for Tobacco De-addiction

1. Herbal Support: Chewing ajwain lowers nicotine urges. Mulethi also controls oral urges. Suck on cinnamon sticks to battle smoking impulses. Eating tulsi leaves reduces the ill effects while cleansing the blood. Drink warm triphala water at night to remove nicotine tar and toxins. Bramhi and jatamansi herbs in teas lower the tobacco needs too. Drink water stored in copper vessels to remove any related toxins from the system.

2. Dietary Options: Consume alkaline fruits, vegetables, and nuts to lower the urge. A sattvic diet helps cleanse the mind and system and fight withdrawal symptoms. Drink herbal drinks like ginger + tulsi + mulethi and radish juice with honey to clean the lungs and help quit smoking, respectively. Another way to detox the system is by drinking warm lemon and honey water.

3. Lifestyle Choices: Pranayama is great to make the lungs strong while handling withdrawal symptoms. Meditation and yogasanas lower stress and maintain health during the de-addiction process. Panchakarma can be an annual option to keep the system clean.

Read Also From Ajwain To Almonds: Simple Yet Effective Ayurvedic Tips To Fight Alcoholism

Many Patanjali products help in the tobacco de-addiction process. Divya Kanthamrit Chewable Tablet (6 Gms) works for sore throat relief, managing cold and cough, treating respiratory issues by clearing phlegm and mucus, and providing a clear voice. Such issues are due to constant tobacco consumption. You can also freshen related oral odours. It has herbs like mulethi, mint, baheda, clove, and black pepper.

Divya Lavangadi Vati (21 Gms) treats related respiratory and throat issues while controlling the symptoms. It has ingredients like clove, black pepper, baheda and babool. Divya Ashwagandha Churna (100 Gms) lowers withdrawal signs like cravings, soothes the nervous system destabilised due to nicotine, and cleanses the system.

Make a promise to yourself on World No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31, to stay away from tobacco for good health, and make Ayurveda and Patanjali a part of this plan.