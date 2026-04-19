From Ajwain To Almonds: Simple Yet Effective Ayurvedic Tips To Fight Alcoholism

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Alcoholism is on the rise. Many drink alcohol to cope with stress from personal or professional life. The reality is that alcohol is never good to consume because it negatively impacts health.

While many find it difficult, help to quit alcohol comes from simple Ayurvedic home remedies. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, recommends consuming ingredients like Ajwain. Patanjali also offers products to help you quit alcohol.

Why Alcohol?

A major reason behind alcoholism is to bring a change in one’s emotional situation and manage issues like stress, anxiety, and emotional or mental health troubles. It is a temporary way to help relax.

Societal, cultural or peer pressure also plays a role in pushing many towards alcohol. A family history of drinking might push you towards alcohol. Once you start drinking regularly, it becomes a habit, and you become an alcoholic.

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Impact on Health

Ayurveda calls alcohol a tamasic matter. If consumed regularly in large quantities, it acts as a toxin and negatively impacts your immunity, disturbs the doshas, especially Vata and Pitta, and disrupts mental clarity.

On a physical level, excessive drinking dehydrates you while disturbing the digestion, damaging the liver, and resulting in issues like nutritional deficiencies, headaches, and skin disorders. Excessive intake of alcohol also leads to a lowering of cognition and anger.

Read Also Boost Immunity The Ayurvedic Way: Simple Habits That Actually Work

Ayurvedic Solutions to Leaving Alcohol

Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions that your kitchen contains a simple remedy to overcome alcohol addiction. Carom seeds, also known as ajwain, are highly nutritious. Take 100 Gms of carom seeds and cook them in one litre of water. Bring it down to one-third or around the 200-300 Ml level. Filter this water and keep it aside. When you have a strong desire to drink alcohol, then you drink one cup of this ajwain. Gradually, the desire to drink alcohol will also end.”

Use Patanjali Carom Seeds (100 Gms), a premium-quality ajwain that is carefully sourced and handpicked. It has rich and earthy notes and adds an interesting depth of flavour to various dishes. It also provides many health benefits.

Simple Tips to Treat Alcoholism

Herbs: Tulsi works to purify the system and lower cravings. Amla purifies the liver and boosts immunity. Ginger provides digestive benefits and removes toxins. Ashwagandha lowers stress and anxiety levels connected with withdrawal symptoms. Bramhi provides mental clarity and lowers any emotional issues. For a healthy liver, include aloe vera, punarnava, and kutki. Divya Drakshasava (450 Ml) works to fight alcohol addiction. It lowers cravings, boosts digestive fires and good sleep, provides energy and lowers tiredness, and cleanses the liver.

Diet: Consume vegetables like leafy greens, carrots, and sweet potatoes for liver health and cleansing; reduce sugary alcoholic drink cravings; and provide energy. Choose nuts and seeds to feel full and lower the urge to drink. Berries like strawberries and raspberries have amino acids that boost brain health and mood. Eat Patanjali Mamra Almond Gold (250 Gms and 500 Gms) regularly. It is rich in potassium, calcium, zinc, iron, vitamin E, B2, and B3, antioxidants, and dietary fibre. It provides the energy reduced by alcohol, soothes the nervous system and anxiety, and helps with sleep.

Lifestyle: Choose exercises like yoga and meditation to relax and cleanse your system. Set a daily routine for eating, sleeping and exercise. It calms the body and provides mental clarity. Know the reasons behind the trigger to avoid alcohol if you feel the urge.

Drinking is not a solution to troubles. Fight alcoholism with the help of Ayurveda and the use of Patanjali’s Ayurvedic products.