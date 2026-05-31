World No Tobacco Day: Odisha Spreads Anti-Tobacco Message Through Stunning Sand Art

Anti-Tobacco Message Through Stunning Sand Art | X/ @DDNewslive

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31. The global campaign highlights the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocates for effective policies to reduce consumption. On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Odisha marked the global awareness day with a unique and impactful sand art display, spreading a strong message about the dangers of tobacco use. The initiative aimed to encourage people to adopt a tobacco-free lifestyle and understand the serious health risks associated with tobacco consumption.

Sand art spreads Anti-Tobacco message

The significant day was observed by a mesmersing sand art. The eye-catching sand sculpture was created by Padma Shri awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Odisha's famous Puri Beach. Through intricate designs and powerful visual messages, the 25-foot art highlighted the harmful effects of smoking and chewing tobacco. The sculpture attracted the attention of visitors, tourists, and local residents, helping raise awareness in an engaging and creative manner. The artwork also included a message, saying, "Tobacco took my life. Don't use tobacco-save your life."

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The day is observed by the WHO

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31 and was established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1987. The day seeks to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and its devastating impact on public health. According to health experts, tobacco use is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide, contributing to serious diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory illnesses.

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Sudarshan Pattnaik shared the picture on X

Sudarshan Pattnaik shared the sand art on his X account and wrote, "On #WorldNoTobaccoDay, I created a 25-foot sand sculpture at Puri Beach with the message: 'Tobacco took my life. Don’t use tobacco—save your life.” Supporting this year’s @WHO theme, “Unmask the appeal – countering nicotine and tobacco addiction,” let us work together for a healthier, tobacco-free future. #SayNoToTobacco."