World Mental Health Day 2024: The Vital Role Of Peer Support In Speedy Recovery

VLADIMIR GAPPOV

Rising pressure all around and the need to preserve self-worth take a toll on your mental health. And a speedy recovery from mental issues is important. Let us understand how peers play a role in being strong psychologically.

Connections

Focusing on this need, Dr Nikhil Nayar, a Psychiatrist at Sharda Hospital, mentions, “It creates helpful connections between people who have experienced similar things in life. When people understand they are not alone, it helps lessen feelings of isolation, which greatly improves their self-esteem and general well-being. Because of the special link formed by the shared experiences, people can freely express their thoughts and feelings, which can lead to mutual empathy and understanding and be very therapeutic.”

Nayar acknowledges the role of developing confidence and chances of recovery with the help of hope and encouragement. This help includes incorporating peer help in therapeutic environments.

Rashmi Shetty, a Psychology Counsellor, feels peer support is essential in a country like India, where mental health issues are a stigma. “According to a study by the National Mental Health Survey (2015-16), nearly 150 million people in India require mental health interventions, yet many face barriers due to stigma and a lack of understanding. Peer support can provide individuals with a sense of belonging and understanding, often absent in traditional counselling and therapeutic settings.”

Iqra Hameed, a Counselling Psychologist at LISSUN, a mental health platform, agrees. “Peer support is an important factor, or we can say a fundamental factor, in building resilience and a support system. If we have supportive peers, it is easy to vent out and share our concerns. Peers act as a resource of support for us, uplifting us by just being there and fostering positivity in the space.”

Improving mental health

Yes, mental health gets better with building strong social connections. Shetty mentions, “In our country, where community and family ties are deeply valued, social connections play a significant role in coping with mental health challenges. A study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry found that strong social support is associated with lower levels of depression and anxiety among Indian adults. Social ties provide emotional support, practical assistance, and a sense of belonging, which are vital for developing resilience against stress.”

Hameed adds, "Moreover, it significantly reduces anxiety and lifts low moods by anchoring our focus to the present moment. It reinforces our understanding of existence, both as individuals and as integral members of a larger community or society, fostering a profound sense of belonging and purpose.”

Dr Nayar considers social networks a great way to 'foster a sense of belonging, lessen feelings of loneliness' and give essential emotional support. "Good relationships act as a stress reliever, helping people deal with challenging circumstances more skillfully. These relationships not only improve mental health but also have a favourable impact on physical health by encouraging better habits and quicker healing from illnesses.”

Meaningful chats with peers means encouraging people to express experiences and get validation. It results in boosting your self-worth and overall life contentment.

Getting help

There are ways in which peers can help mental health recovery. Hameed suggests, “Encourage a compassionate environment where everyone supports one another, promoting emotional well-being. Implement a buddy system in which you can create a weekly check-in system where peers can support and uplift each other, fostering accountability and connection. Engage in relaxation exercises and mindfulness practices as a group, helping to reduce stress and improve focus. Encourage intentional self-care routines that focus on self-help, self-compassion, and personal growth.”

She wants everyone to enhance assertive communication. “Develop strong communication skills that reduce loneliness by expressing thoughts and emotions effectively. Acknowledge that feeling low is a temporary state of mind, not a problem. Just being present for someone, even without having all the answers, is often enough. Regularly gather for meals or tea as a group, promoting social interaction and bonding through shared experiences.”

Dr Nayar suggests, “You can create environments where individuals feel comfortable sharing their experiences without fear of judgment. This involves setting clear group norms and providing encouragement to be open and vulnerable. Encourage the exchange of valuable resources, such as contacts for therapists, self-help books, during peer support meetings. This aids in gaining access to comprehensive support systems.”

One can use personal experiences to teach those going through the same. Talk about strategies that effectively helped recovery. It will power people to think of their paths to recovery.

Read Also 5 Ways To Report Your Toxic Boss

Suggestion

In the end, Dr Nayar suggests, “When seeking out peer support, people in recovery should put their empowerment first. It is crucial to remember that peer assistance is aimed at empowering rather than promoting dependency. Every person needs to take ownership of the decisions they make that affect their path to recovery and make sure they continue to be actively involved in it.”

According to Shetty, the key considerations must be mutual respect and clear boundaries. "While peer support is incredibly beneficial, it is essential to remember that peers are not substitutes for professional counselling and therapy. Individuals should feel empowered to express their needs and limits within these relationships, ensuring that the support remains constructive and healthy.”

Peers can be one of the key components to mental health recovery. Making them a part of your journey should be one of your growth parameters.