World Mental Health Day 2024: Revitalise Your Mind And Body Through Movement And Mindfulness

We all, at some point, go through experiences that leave us mentally drained. The negative emotions and feelings generated by these experiences stay with us for a long time and make us feel overly emotional, weak, or even unworthy.

One way to deal with this emotional baggage is to acknowledge it and take responsibility for it. The idea here is that sharing difficult experiences and the feelings generated by them will allow you to acknowledge them to another person and therefore more easily come to terms with them.

Another way is to move the body. Our body is based on relation, our physiology and biology needs to move to regenerate.

Movement give rise to blood circulation and oxygenation creates a flow and this flow moves away stagnated feeling of depressions, disappointments, hurts, pain and bring about creativity, joy, happiness, confidence, conviction, productivity. That is the way your mind gets refreshed and recreated, what we call recreation through these exercises. In today's fast-paced world, maintaining both mental agility and physical fitness is crucial for overall well-being. Fortunately, there are exercises that can help you achieve both.

Also exercises strengthens the areas of the brain responsible for memory, thinking, and language. It improves Mental- emotional sharpness, reflexes, responses, wisdom, intellect, foresights, insights, intuitions. It helps in dissolving stress, coming into here now.

According to research, exercises, yoga and meditation have a good impact on the brain. Gamma-aminobutyric acid, or GABA, a neurochemical in charge of controlling nerve activity, is released during yoga. Elevated GABA levels result in mood improvements.

Following are some exercises that improve brain function.

Yoga

This ancient holistic practice combines both physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to enhance flexibility, strength, and balance. Regular practice improves focus, memory, and cognitive function while reducing stress.

Tai Chi

This martial art is known for its slow, deliberate movements and deep breathing. It improves physical strength, flexibility, and balance while enhancing mental agility through concentration, coordination, and mindfulness.

Dance

Dance is a fun way to stay fit and improve mental agility. It requires coordination, rhythm, and memory, keeping your brain sharp. Various styles offer different physical and cognitive benefits.

Brain Training Games

Engage in games like Sudoku, crossword puzzles, and chess to significantly boost mental agility. These activities challenge your brain, improve problem-solving skills, and enhance memory.

Brisk walking

This aerobic exercise stimulates blood flow, boosting oxygenation to the brain and promoting mental clarity. Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking per session, three to four times a week, to improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, and enhance cognitive function.

Conclusion

Incorporating these exercises into your daily routine can lead to significant improvements in both mental and physical health. Whether you prefer the tranquillity of yoga or the intensity of brisk walking, there's something for everyone to enjoy and benefit from. Remember to start slowly, listen to your body, and combine exercise with a balanced diet and sufficient sleep for optimal results. Exercises create a sense of rhythm, rhythm creates a sense of harmony and harmony makes your disturbed mind feel sound again. The cacophony becomes classical music, mind is at rest, mind is in ananda (joy). To reiterate, when breath and movement work in synchrony, acrimony is alleviated.

So stay fit, stay healthy and happy!

(Dr Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)