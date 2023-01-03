World Hypnotism Day: History, importance and all you need to know | Unsplash - MK Hamilton

Hypnotism is a complex subject that is either connected with stage magicians or psychologists. While there are many who have heard or seen hypnotism being used on stage, not many are aware that hypnosis by a certified hypnotist is actually very beneficial. This is why January 4 has been assigned to create awareness and dispel common misconceptions and fears around hypnosis.

What is hypnosis?

Hypnotism is a technique that one uses to control or access someone's subconscious mind. It is also defined as a state of highly focused attention or some would even call it as being in a trance. This is why people fear hypnosis and how the hypnotist can process this power.

But hypnosis has a lot of benefits. It can be used to solve problems, overcome fears, end addictions, and achieve goals. This means that you can end your smoking addiction or any other form of addiction. But it is not about ending addiction, it is more about addressing the subconscious issues that you may have with quitting the addiction.

History of World Hypnotism Day

The origin of hypnosis can be traced back to 1770, when Franz Mesmer, a German physician, used hypnosis as a form of therapy to treat his patients in Paris and Vienna. His method garnered attention from other medical practitioners, and they called this form of treatment mesmerism. However, many were wary of this form of treatment and mistook it for an occultist practice, which led to suppressing the practice.

The term hypnotism and hypnosis were later coined by Scottish surgeon James Braid.

In 2004, Board Certified Hypnotist Tom Nicoli and the Hypnotism Day Committee began the observance to promote the real benefits of hypnosis and educate people about hypnosis truths. Initially events around myth-busting were observed to offer proof and free consultations and explain how hypnosis can help with improving one's health.

Why is World Hypnotism Day celebrated?

Hypnosis can be like a life-changing opportunity for people, helping them write new chapters in their lives in some way. This is something not many people know, which is why this day is celebrated so that more people become aware of the benefits of hypnosis and use it to improve their lives. If more people can focus on the benefits, then they may use it as a tool to overcome fear, achieve life goals, and end addictions. This day is also to focus on the positive effects of hypnosis and change the idea that it is just a magic trick that can cause harm to people.

What can you do on World Hypnotism Day?

If you are one of those people who is interested in hypnotism and wants to try using it then this is the day when you can try and practice hypnosis, as it is a skill like any other and will only improve if you practice.

If you are someone who has no idea what hypnosis is or what it can do for you, you can use this day to find out more about hypnosis and how it can help you. If you think the online information is not reliable, you can talk to people who have experience with hypnotherapy.