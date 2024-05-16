World Hypertension Day 2024: Date, History & 5 Ways To Control High Blood Pressure

Canva

Every year, May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day to raise awareness about the prevention and treatment of high blood pressure. High blood pressure can further lead to heart disease. The World Hypertension Day theme for this year is, "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!".

World Hypertension Day History

The World Hypertension League (WHL) initiated World Hypertension Day to spread awareness regarding high blood pressure problems and cardiovascular diseases. WHL is an organization consisting of 85 national hypertension societies.

On May 14, 2005, World Hypertension Day was inaugurated with the sponsorship by WHL. After which, May 17 has been observed as World Hypertension Day since 2006.

5 Ways To Control Hypertension

Weight Management

It is essential to maintain weight to manage hypertension or high blood pressure. Maintaining a healthy weight by losing excess weight will help you reduce your high blood pressure. Include a healthy diet and activity to maintain a balanced weight for your body.

Healthy Diet

Having a healthy and nutritious diet will help you control high blood pressure. Include fresh fruits, vegetables, and fat-free foods in your routine. Balanced eating with the right amount of nutritious intake will help you reduce blood pressure.

Do you also know that if you exercise 3x a week, sleep 7-9 hours each night, avoid alcohol, and smoking, drink at least 3l of water each day, and reduce stress



You can reduce your risk of Hypertension by a great deal. https://t.co/WYBMc2zuRK — Dr_Scarface📍🩺 (@king_pearxe) May 16, 2024

Keep Body Active

It is essential to move your body and stay active. Try to add aerobic exercise, pushups and lifting weight workouts to stay fit. Start a holistic approach by walking, running and adding body movement daily. This will help you stay healthy and manage blood pressure.

Reduce Sodium Intake

To control hypertension, it is essential to manage sodium intake every day. Try to have less than 1500 milligrams of sodium per day. Reducing your sodium intake to 1000 milligrams in a day can help you manage high blood pressure.

Avoid Alcohol and Smoking

Limit your alcohol intake to have a healthier life and reduce the risk of high blood pressure. Avoiding or quitting smoking will help manage high blood pressure. To have a hypertension-free life, you must enhance your lifestyle to a healthy path and approach that will control the problems.