World Hypertension Day 2023: Do you know at least 1 in 4 adults has hypertension in India?

World Hypertension Day is observed annually on May 17 to raise awareness of hypertension and encourage hypertension prevention, detection, and control. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a condition in which the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is consistently too high.

Hypertension, commonly referred to as high blood pressure, is a widespread condition affecting over one billion people worldwide, accounting for more than 30% of the adult population.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that approximately 1 in 4 adults in India is affected by hypertension, but only around 12% of them have their blood pressure adequately controlled. India aims to achieve a 25 percent reduction in the prevalence of hypertension by 2025, as per WHO.

Symptoms

A blood pressure measurement below 120/80 mmHg is within the normal range, while a reading of 140/90 mmHg or higher is considered indicative of high blood pressure. While blood pressure between these two ranges is considered pre-hypertension.

Here are the other symptoms that one should not ignore:

Irregular heart rhythms and chest pain Nosebleeds Early morning headaches Buzzing in the ears Vision changes Nausea, vomiting, fatigue, anxiety Muscle tremors, difficulty in breathing, blood in the urine

Risk Factors

It is the primary risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, particularly coronary artery disease and stroke. Besides, hypertension is also a risk factor for chronic kidney disease, heart failure, arrhythmia, and dementia.

History

World Hypertension Day was initiated by the World Hypertension League (W.H.L. ), a non-profit international organisation, dedicated to preventing and controlling hypertension at the population level. World Hypertension Day was first launched on May 14, 2005. Since 2006, W.H.L. has been observing May 17 of every year as World Hypertension Day.

Theme

This year, 2023, the World Hypertension Day theme is “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer”, which focuses on efforts to combat the low awareness rates of hypertension, especially in low to middle-income areas, and to promote accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

Read Also Love Makhana! 7 Health benefits of eating roasted lotus seeds regularly