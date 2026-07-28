World Hepatitis Day 2026: Ayurvedic Tips To Keep Your Liver Healthy

World Hepatitis Day 2026 |

CoInfections pose a big threat to health, and it is essential to treat them with methods that keep you healthy without side effects. Ayurveda is the right method. Hepatitis (A, B, C, D and E) is one such virus that leaves a long-lasting negative impact on your health.

On July 28, World Hepatitis Day spreads awareness and marks the birth anniversary of Dr Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the Hepatitis B virus and developed its vaccine. Let us explore hepatitis, its effects, Ayurvedic tips to avoid it, ways to treat it if infected, and Patanjali products useful in its treatment.

Talking Hepatitis

In simple terms, it is liver inflammation due to issues such as viral infections, toxins, autoimmune illnesses, and an overdose of alcohol. It stops the liver from performing its functions, such as removing toxins and processing nutrients. Its types include:

Hepatitis A: You are affected through contaminated water or food, or coming in contact with someone affected. This severe but brief infection is cured on its own, but can be treated with a widely accessible vaccine.

Hepatitis B: The chronic type spreads through contact with infected fluids, like infected needles, and causes liver damage. You can take a preventive vaccine.

Hepatitis C: Passed through blood, one is infected with this type via infected needles or hazardous medical methods. It can become chronic, and it has no vaccine. But it can be cured with antiviral treatments.

Hepatitis D: This rare type affects those who are already suffering from hepatitis B and worsens the infection even more.

Hepatitis E: You get infected with this acute type via dirty water in unhygienic places. It can be dangerous for pregnant women.

The symptoms include jaundice, digestive troubles such as nausea and stomach ache, inexplicable fatigue, muscle or joint pain, dark urine, flu-like signs and mysterious weight loss. Ayurveda connects hepatitis closely with Kamala or jaundice, or Yakrit Shotha, or liver irritation. It mainly happens due to the worsening of Pitta Dosha. You can treat it with early screening, awareness, testing and treating those at risk, and nursing to stop more damage.

Ayurveda has holistic answers to stop hepatitis early. Follow its advice on avoiding or treating this disease along with Patanjali products to manage liver health.

Ayurvedic Tips to Avoid or Fight Hepatitis

Food: Consume liver-friendly food, like bitter foods (bitter gourd, bottle gourd and leafy greens) to boost bile creation, cooling food such as sweet fruits to calm your Pitta Dosha issue, and buttermilk to boost digestion. Avoid spicy, salty, oily, and processed food.

Herbs: Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties help manage liver health. Triphala removes pollutants and manages absorption. Kutki deals with poisonous heat. Bhumi amla saves the cells from the virus’s damage. Neem, as a natural blood cleanser, removes toxins and boosts liver functioning. Giloy is a great immunity booster. Sharapunkha works as a liver rejuvenator and helps prevent its thickening.

Lifestyle: Stop or avoid processed food, alcohol or anything that causes liver damage or weakens the body. Timely sleep helps maintain the body’s proper system. Keep the weight and stress under control with regular exercise and pranayama. It minimises getting an infection. Take more rest if infected.

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Patanjali Ayurvedic products are great for maintaining liver health and avoiding hepatitis. Patanjali Livamrit Syrup (200 Ml) safeguards liver health and detoxifies the system, while boosting digestion and dealing with issues such as fatty liver and jaundice. It contains ayurvedic ingredients such as bhumi amla, punarnava, bhringraj, arjun triphala, giloy, sarpunkha, kutki, daru haldi, and kalmegh.

Another liver-beneficial product is Divya Livogrit Tablet (49 Gms), which contains punarnava, bhumi amla, and makoy. It detoxifies the liver, safeguards its cells and manages issues like jaundice, while treating digestive troubles such as indigestion and appetite loss.

Nutrela Liver Health Powder (400 Gms) is a great scientifically-formulated supplement keeps the liver and system healthy while purifying the system, absorbing nutrients, providing immunity and supporting hormone health. It contains whey protein concentrate, vitamin E, and 12 botanical extracts, such as amla, beetroot, kasani seeds, and rose hips.

On World Hepatitis Day, observed on July 28, make a decision to make healthy choices and avoid hepatitis or fight it for long-lasting liver health.