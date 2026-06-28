Discover Naturally Holistic Care At Patanjali Niramayam Wellness Centre

Patanjali’s Divya Yog Mandir Trust offers options for those looking to treat their ailments or have holistic options for good health. Under the guidance of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founders of Patanjali Ayurved, the latest addition to health treatment is Patanjali Niramayam Wellness Centre in Haridwar.

This centre offers a calming, natural, and all-inclusive setting for therapies under trained doctors and therapists. Its vision is to create a disease-free world with a scientific approach through holistic healthcare, wellness, and rejuvenation.

What it Offers

At Patanjali Niramayam Wellness Centre, Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishnaji want everyone to follow the path to health and ultimate happiness. Your journey to inclusive healthcare, wellness, and renewal involves the integrated use of yoga, ayurveda, naturopathy, herbs, and medicinal plants.

Niramayam uses scientific research, studies, and investigations to promote health awareness and prevent disease. Visitors can check centres for wellness, yoga and meditation, panchkarma, shatkarma, and naturopathy. You get physical, mental, and spiritual health, happiness, peace and success.

This centre combines the traditional medical system with modern diagnostics, along with a traditional rural ambience with a modern lifestyle and architecture. Other amenities include a library, swimming pool, fitness centre, dining hall, horse riding, boating, laundry, and an herbal product counter.

The Treatments Offered at Patanjali Niramayam

Naturopathy: Naturopathy treatment includes hydrotherapy, mud therapy, sun therapy, aerotherapy, yoga therapy, magnet therapy, reiki therapy, pranic healing, ozone steam sauna baths, water wave massage baths, whirlpool baths, ozone bubble massage, circular jet massage, and acupressure.

Panchkarma: This Ayurvedic therapy is all about preventative and healing therapies through purification and rejuvenation methods. It removes toxins, boosts metabolism and digestive fire, and restores the dhatus' balance. After this treatment, you feel young, strong, free from ailments, stress-free, calm and relaxed. Various therapies include snehana karma, abhyanga, shirodhara, akshitarparna, vamana, basti, nasya, and rakta moksha.

Physiotherapy: You undergo various treatment systems to regain the body's movement and function, such as electrotherapy (interferential current therapy, ultrasonic therapy, laser therapy, traction and moist heat therapy) and exercise therapy (shoulder wheel and quadriceps therapy).

Yoga Therapy: This therapy, repopularised by Swami Ramdev, helps keep the mind and body healthy and fight ailments. It includes various yogasanas and pranayama, or breathing methods.

Diet Therapy: Diet is an essential aspect of naturopathic healthcare plans. Food is considered a major part of medicine and can treat various ailments. At Niramayam, diet is used to treat issues and add to healthy living.

Different Residential Offerings

Opt for options at Patanjali Niramayam Wellness Centre that suit your needs. These fully air-conditioned and richly furnished offerings come with personalised care from a team of coordinators, therapists, and doctors. Each accommodation has special discounts for life members, patron members, founder members, and corporate members. An extra person will be charged for each room.

Gautam (VVIP): This suite accommodation in the luxury section is perfect for a family of four. The daily room charges for the two-bedroom set options are Rs. 4,500 and Rs. 45,500 for treatment, therapies, and medicated diet charges for four people.

Kanaad (VIP): This deluxe section accommodation is perfect for a family of three and comes with a personalised care team, such as Gautam. It is a one-bedroom option. The daily room charges are Rs. 4,200 and Rs. 40,800 for treatment, therapies, and medicated diet charges for three people.

Kanaad: It is still a deluxe category option with air-conditioning and luxurious interiors, but not as grand as the VIP option. The two-bedroom option is for a family of four. The daily room charges are Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 31,000 for treatment, therapies, and medicated diet charges for four people.

Kapil: This deluxe section accommodation option for a family of two is a one-bedroom offering and perfect for single occupancy. The daily room charges are Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 22,000 for treatment, therapies, and medicated diet charges.

Patanjali Villa: This cottage section accommodation is for a family of two. The daily room charges are Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 13,000 for treatment, therapies, and medicated diet charges.

Nature Villa: It is another cottage section, a one-bedroom accommodation for a family of two. The daily room charges are Rs. 1700 and Rs. 10,300 for treatment, therapies, and medicated diet charges.

Visit Patanjali Niramayam Wellness Centre to see the positive difference in the treatments and therapies for overall health and treating any health issues.

Address: Niramayam – Yoggram Village, Aurangabad, Near SIDCUL, Roshnabad, Haridwar, Uttarakhand – 249402

Email: helpniramayam@divyayoga.com

Call: +91-8954666333

Website: www.niramayam.divyayoga.com