Ayurveda’s Secrets To Longevity, Immunity And Youthful Living

We hope to live a long life, have a healthy immune system and defy ageing. And ayurveda is perfect to achieve that without side effects. Swami Ramdev, yoga guru and co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, speaks on what negatively impacts longevity, immunity, and anti-ageing, simple Ayurvedic remedies, and useful Patanjali products.

What Goes Wrong with Longevity, Immunity and Anti-Ageing?

In Ayurveda, issues with longevity, weak immune systems, and ageing stem from weak digestive fire that accumulates toxins and chokes cellular channels. Worsening Vata causes coldness and dryness, leading to joint pain and mental fatigue. Ojas, the subtle energy associated with immunity and vitality, decreases with stress, sleep problems, and overexertion. Lack of exercise paired with unhealthy food affects immunity and ageing. You should follow simple Ayurvedic tips from Swami Ramdev along with Patanjali products.

6 Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Longevity, Immunity and Anti-Ageing

Panchamrit: Swami Ramdev suggests making Panchamrit by mixing two spoons of aloe vera juice, amla juice and giloy, one spoon of Godhan ark, and around one or two spoons of honey as per need. You then mix water or warm water. Aloe vera treats issues like stomach ache, menstrual cycle troubles, prostate issues, sexual disorders, fissures and fistulas, or digestion issues like gas and acidity. “It is great for the hair, eyes, and skin too. Giloy is for bones, immunity, longevity, and anti-ageing. It works as an anti-inflammatory and an antibiotic. When you drink Panchamrit in the morning, toxins, oxidants, and negative energy get flushed out.”

Turmeric Milk: Dissolve around one-fourth teaspoon of turmeric in a cup of warm milk. Add half a teaspoon of honey to this mix. Have it before going to sleep to lower inflammation, cleanse the system of toxins, provide immunity, and repair tissue.

Ashwagandha Herbal Milk: Ashwagandha is great for destressing and working against ageing. Let half a teaspoon of ashwagandha root powder boil in a cup of milk for 15 minutes. Add a pinch of nutmeg or cardamom for flavour. Have this milk before sleeping.

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Herbal Kadha: Ayurvedic kadha uses herbs and spices to brew a concoction that provides high immunity and deals with seasonal health issues like sore throat and irritation. Brew one or two cloves, a small cinnamon stick, a small piece of dry ginger, tulsi leaves, and a small teaspoon of giloy powder in two cups of water. Reduce it to half. After straining the liquid, add jaggery or honey to sweeten.

Amla Juice: With its high content of vitamin C, amla has rejuvenation properties since it has antioxidants to fight radicals, boost collagen synthesis, and make the skin bright. Mix one tablespoon of amla juice in water and drink this daily.

Abhyanga or Self-massage: You can use warm sesame oil or any special Ayurvedic body oil, especially to massage the whole body before going for a bath. It helps with circulation and skin elasticity.

Trust Patanjali products to help with longevity, immunity, and anti-ageing. Patanjali Aloe Vera Juice with Fibre (500 Ml and 1000 Ml) contains aloe’s fibrous goodness and provides the natural nutrients for immunity and high metabolism.

Include Patanjali Amla Juice (500 Ml and 1 Ltrs) in your daily regimen. The goodness of amla provides vitality, immunity, system cleansing, digestion, and keeping skin, hair, heart and blood sugar health. Patanjali Giloy Juice (500 Ml) detoxifies the system, boosts immunity and digestion, manages blood sugar levels, and treats viral infections. Divya Godhan Ark (450 Ml) keeps the liver healthy, treats eczema and diabetes, and cleanses the system.

Patanjali Turmeric Powder (20 Gms, 100 Gms, 200 Gms and 500 Gms) is perfect for healthy milk. For massage the skin and hair, choose Patanjali Tejus Tailum (100 Ml), which has olive, castor, sesame, sunflower, walnut, almond, soybean and mustard oils. It provides nourishment, moisturisation, hydration, and rejuvenation. It also boosts muscle health, and reduces headaches and hair fall.

Staying young for a long time with immunity is possible with Ayurveda, Patanjali products, and tips from Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved.