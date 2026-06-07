From Toothaches To Bleeding Gums: Ayurvedic Solutions For Better Oral Health

These days, many people facing dental troubles are unable to find long-term holistic solutions. But they often overlook Ayurveda for remedies. Ayurvedic solutions have always treated and removed dental problems from the root. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, discusses dental troubles and related Ayurvedic remedies along with Patanjali dental products.

The Modern-Day Dental Issues

Ayurveda considers the root causes of dental issues to be dosha imbalances, toxin buildup, dependence on processed and sugary food, lifestyle choices, and stress.

Indians are facing quite a few dental issues due to a lack of knowledge about oral hygiene, a processed and sugar-rich diet, and high use of tobacco. Tooth decay is a prominent issue among these, with almost 80 to 90% of Indians of all ages being afflicted.

Another issue includes gum diseases such as bleeding gums (gingivitis); high tissue loss (periodontitis, chronic, aggressive, and necrotising types); and pyorrhoea. Due to enamel loss and gum disease, many people experience issues such as tooth sensitivity and tooth loss. In fact, around 35% of adult Indians deal with partial or complete loss of teeth aggravated by a lack of care.

While many in semi-rural and rural India deal with dental fluorosis due to high amounts of fluoride in groundwater, the country is also a major centre for patients suffering from oral cancer caused by high consumption of tobacco in various ways.

The solutions to these troubles lie in Ayurvedic remedies, says Acharya Balkrishnaji. Here are some simple remedies along with Patanjali dental products, perfect for oral health.

4 Ayurvedic Remedies for Dental Troubles

Pyria, Bad Breath and Dental Health: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests mixing turmeric, salt and sesame oil together to make a paste. “Massage the paste all over our teeth and gums for around five minutes. Keep it for a few minutes. Then slowly spit it out. You can then slowly rinse your mouth. Those with pyria can repeat this process two to three times a day. It is also highly beneficial for bad breath and teeth health, too.” For bad breath, use a mint mouthwash for a good effect.

Toothache: For relief, keep a small clove against the troubled tooth till the pain decreases. Or apply a drop or two of clove oil to the said side. Clove contains natural eugenol, which numbs the affected area and treats infections. Or apply crushed garlic and salt mixture, since garlic has antibacterial properties to treat the affected tooth. Oil pulling also treats oral bacteria.

Gum Issues: To treat bleeding gums and plaque, add triphala powder to warm water and gargle two to three times a day. Triphala’s astringent and antimicrobial aspects lower plaque and bleeding. Or rub babool bark powder on the teeth to calm inflammation and tighten the gums. Chew neem twigs for gum health, teeth cleaning and lowering infections or decay.

Tooth Sensitivity: Guava leaves act as natural painkillers. Boil a few leaves in water, cool and use as a mouthwash. Regularly rinsing the mouth with a warm salt water solution works as a disinfectant and lowers inflammation.

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Patanjali uses Ayurvedic knowledge to develop the right dental products. Patanjali Dant Kanti Natural Toothpaste (43 Gms, 100 Gms, 200 Gms, 500 Gms, and 800 Gms) cleans and whitens teeth, keeps gums healthy, provides fresh breath, and lowers pain. It contains herbs such as babool, neem, clove, mint, and turmeric.

Or choose Patanjali Dant Kanti Medicated Oral Gel Toothpaste (100 Gms) to treat teeth and gum sensitivity, toothaches and cavities, give fresh breath, and promote dental health. It contains herbs like turmeric, neem, babool, mint, and clove.

To treat periodontal issues like pyorrhoea, bleeding and swollen gums, sensitivity and yellowing, use Patanjali Dant Kanti Aloe Vera Gel Toothpaste (80 Gms). It keeps teeth germ-free. It contains herbs like aloe vera, mint, tulsi, neem, meswak, ajwain, and ginger.

Patanjali Advanced Dant Kanti Manjan (100 Gms) manages issues like gum and teeth pain, cavities, bad breath, decay, and plaque buildup while providing oral health and hygiene.

Dental issues will be a thing of the past with Ayurvedic remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali products.