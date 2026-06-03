Say Goodbye To Dandruff: Ayurvedic Remedies For A Healthy Scalp

Dandruff is a common hair-related issue that is difficult to eliminate permanently. And conventional solutions cause issues like hair fall and hair damage. However, Ayurveda can be a healthy option to remove dandruff in the long term. All you need are simple tips to clear those white flakes. Get those from Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, along with Patanjali options to help in the same.

Why Does Dandruff Happen?

According to Ayurveda, dandruff, or Darunaka, is a minor scalp ailment that happens due to imbalances in the Doshas, especially the Kapha and Vata Doshas. It results in the buildup of toxins and the shedding of dead skin cells on the scalp.

Dry dandruff occurs when Vata Dosha is worse, and the scalp’s moisture is reduced. Worsening Kapha dosha can lead to oily dandruff. It is caused by sebum overproduction on the scalp. Inflammatory dandruff occurs due to a Pitta Dosha imbalance.

Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests traditional Ayurvedic remedies using ingredients found at home. Here are a few effective solutions for fighting dandruff. Also, know the Patanjali products to help in the same.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Remove Dandruff

Ajwain: Acharya Balkrishnaji reveals, “Finely grind ajwain or soak ajwain in water and make it into a fine paste. Then mix alum into this. Add lemon juice and buttermilk or dahi. Apply this to the hair roots. This mixture gets rid of the toughest dandruff or lice.”

Neem: It has antibacterial and antifungal properties that clean the scalp and control itching, irritation, and redness. Add a few drops of neem oil to warm coconut oil. Massage this on the scalp and wash hair after 30 minutes to an hour. Or combine neem powder and dahi, apply to the scalp, and wash off after the same time. You can also apply neem paste made from neem leaves and wash after 20 minutes with warm water.

Read Also Battling Diarrhoea? Discover Ayurvedic Solutions For Digestive Wellness

Amla: This fruit, rich in vitamin C, strengthens roots and nourishes hair deeply. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It balances Pitta Dosha in the scalp, removes excess oil, and reduces itchiness. Add amla powder to dahi, apply to hair, and wash after about 30 minutes. Or mix amla and tulsi powder in water to make a thick paste and wash off after 30 minutes. Amla oil is great to control oiliness and condition the hair.

Meethi: This herb calms the scalp while treating the infection and inflammation. It has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties. To help deal with dandruff, two tablespoons of meethi seeds should be soaked overnight in water. In the morning, make it into a paste and add it to either aloe vera, curd or neem for calming irritation, restoring moisture and fighting severe dandruff, respectively.

Try the Patanjali Ayurvedic options to treat dandruff. Patanjali Kesh Kanti Amla Hair Oil (50 Ml, 100 Ml and 200 Ml) not only nourishes the hair but also makes it strong. It boosts hair growth, lowers hair fall, greying and split ends, conditions, and treats dandruff. It contains amla, jaitun oil, sesame oil, bhringaraj, brahmi, henna, and gudhal.

Or opt for Patanjali Kesh Kanti Anti-Dandruff Hair Cleanser (180 Ml and 450 Ml). It not only cleans the hair but also fights to remove dandruff. It also restores scalp health. It has ingredients like amla, gudhal, neem, shikakai, honey, methi, eucalyptus, and tulsi.

You can clean your hair with Patanjali Kesh Kanti Aloe Vera Hair Cleanser Neem (5.7 Ml). It has the power of aloe vera and neem to nourish, strengthen, detangle and moisturise the hair while saving it from dandruff.

With the power of Ayurveda, suggestions by Acharya Balkrishnaji of Patanjali Ayurveda, and Patanjali products, dandruff will be a thing of the past.