Battling Diarrhoea? Discover Ayurvedic Solutions For Digestive Wellness

Digestive problems can leave you feeling exhausted, and diarrhoea is one of those issues that can become serious if not treated quickly. Ayurveda offers holistic ways to manage it. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, shares Ayurvedic solutions and Patanjali products that can help.

Know About Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea, sometimes called stomach flu, happens when viruses or bacteria such as norovirus, rotavirus, E. coli, or parasites infect your stomach. It can also be caused by contaminated food or water, certain medicines, food allergies such as lactose intolerance, or even stress.

Symptoms include frequent loose or watery stools, abdominal cramps, nausea, bloating, vomiting, headache, tiredness, and, at times, fever. Severe diarrhoea also causes blood or mucus in the faeces. Often, many suffer from dehydration after losing water and electrolytes.

If left untreated, it can even lead to organ damage. Holistic treatment is possible with Ayurveda. Here are Ayurvedic tips by Acharya Balkrishnaji to stop diarrhoea. Use Patanjali products in the treatment.

4 Ayurvedic Solutions to Treat Diarrhoea

1. Cumin Seeds: Cumin seeds, or ‘jeera’, are perfect to treat diarrhoea as they increase the digestive fires. Acharya Balkrishnaji reveals, “Take 10 grams of cumin seeds and roast thoroughly. Take another 10 grams in their raw state. Grind them well together. Once blended, eat this mixture in doses of about two to three grams with water for immediate relief from diarrhoea. Or, prepare a thin yoghurt drink (like lassi) and consume the mixture with the above-mentioned powder for instant relief.” Patanjali Cumin Whole (100 Gms and 200 Gms) is a great option in this treatment.

2. Ginger: Including ginger in the Ayurvedic treatment for diarrhoea is great, as it naturally calms the stomach and lessens stomach tremors. This digestive tonic also reduces stool frequency. Drink fresh ginger tea to lower issues from indigestion-related diarrhoea. Or blend one teaspoon of ginger juice and a little salt for quick relief.

Read Also Suffering From Gastrointestinal Issues In Summer? Bel Can Be Your Ayurvedic Rescue

3. Fennel Seeds: Ayurveda suggests fennel seeds for their cooling property, which soothes the digestive tract and calms the cramping and pain. “Take roasted cumin seeds with an equal amount of fennel seeds; the fennel seeds do not require heavy roasting. If you consume one teaspoon of this lightly roasted and warmed mixture with water two or three times a day, it proves highly effective against diarrhoea accompanied by abdominal cramps, as well as against acidity, since fennel is known to work exceptionally well in alleviating acidity,” mentions Acharya Balkrishnaji. Opt for Patanjali Fennel Whole (10 Gms) to prepare the decoctions.

4. Fenugreek Seeds: Use fenugreek seeds to control diarrhoea-related cramps. Its high mucilage content solidifies the stools and provides the intestines with a defensive layer. Its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties fight gut infection. Consume half a teaspoon of slightly roasted or raw seeds along with curd. Or powder these seeds and have on an empty stomach with water. Use Patanjali Fenugreek Whole (100 Gms) to treat diarrhoea-related issues since it is the most organic medicinal option.

Divya Bilwadi Churna (100 Gms) contains bel, fennel, fenugreek, sonth, mochras, dhai, and shuddha bhang. It treats digestive issues like diarrhoea, IBS and dysentery, purifies the gut, and boosts digestive health. Its anti-inflammation and astringent properties lower stomach inflammation and pain.

Diarrhoea happens due to various reasons. But you can treat it with simple Ayurvedic tips and use Patanjali products to control its effects.

