Suffering From Gastrointestinal Issues In Summer? Bel Can Be Your Ayurvedic Rescue

Come summer, a major health trouble nagging many is gastrointestinal issues. High temperatures and humidity cause intestinal troubles. Yog Guru Swami Ramdev, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks highly of Bel and other ingredients to treat these issues.

“The bel fruit is said to be a favourite of Lord Shiva. It is highly palatable and extremely potent. Whether for constipation, colitis, or any other stomach-related disorder, it acts as an unparalleled and infallible remedy. Bring the bell in summers at home and consume it,” reveals Swami Ramdev.

Summer Gastrointestinal Issues

Indian summer brings an increase in gastrointestinal issues like acidity, indigestion, dehydration, food poisoning, and colitis. Rising heat causes sweating and dehydration, leading to nausea, constipation, and cramps.

Together, the temperatures and spicy foods cause indigestion and severe acidity. Many face constipation as the colon absorbs more water from the stool. Consuming contaminated food or water leads to dysentery or diarrhoea. Frequent travelling, wrong diet and even stress adds to the trouble.

Ayurveda considers summer as the Pitta season in which high heat increases the body's fire element. It results in weak digestion, acidity, inflammation, and toxic accumulation. In this regard, Swami Ramdev suggests Ayurvedic solutions along with related Patanjali products.

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Ayurvedic Solutions for Gastrointestinal Issues

Eating bel fruit this season helps treat gastric troubles. This natural coolant lowers body heat while maintaining hydration. It treats digestive troubles like infections, constipation, and diarrhoea. Swami Ramdev suggests the tasty and naturally sweet Patanjali Bel Candy (250 Gms and 500 Gms) and Patanjali Bel Murabba (1 Kg). The candy supports digestive health by addressing issues such as indigestion, diarrhoea, acidity, and stomach irritation. The murabba also improves digestion and deals with gastric discomfort. Both are immunity boosters and liver purifiers.

He adds. 'Make bel powder from raw bel, and ripe bel is eaten as a fruit. If someone wants to have the bel powder in a sharbat, add honey or jaggery. Our Patanjali Bel Sharbat (750 Ml) is exceptional. There is no need to add an extra sweetener. It proves beneficial for your health.” The sharbat contains vitamins like A, B1, B2, and C, along with minerals like calcium, potassium, and iron.

Like bell, jeera, ajwain and fennel treat gastric issues like bloating, cramps, constipation, and IBS. A Patanjali product using all four and kapur for gastrointestinal health is Divya Cologrit (32 Gms). It boosts digestion, treats related troubles like ulcerative colitis, lowers gas and bloating, and cleanses the colon.

Summer-contaminated food includes dysentery, diarrhoea, and stomach infections. Kuda, or kutaja, is an Ayurvedic medicinal bark whose astringent properties maintain Kapha and Pitta Doshas while boosting gastrointestinal health. Atis is an Ayurvedic root treating Kapha gastrointestinal issues in the humid season. Find their benefits in Divya Kutajghan Vati (42 Gms), which Swami Ramdev suggests having with buttermilk.

Indigestion is a common issue too. Isabgol is a trusted natural remedy for indigestion, along with acidity, heartburn, and constipation in summer. Patanjali Isabgol Bhusi (100 Gms) is effective against summer gastrointestinal issues. Swami Ramdev calls pairing isabgol with gulkand to manage indigestion. The cooling gulkand helps fight summer heat while treating troubles like constipation and bloating. Consume Patanjali Divya Gulkand (400 Gms) as it is or pair it with isabgol. “It is prepared using petals from indigenous roses and crystallised sugar. It is the traditional and unrefined variety, unlike the chemical-laden versions nowadays,” he reveals.

In summer, many often miss meals due to a lack of appetite. Stimulate appetite with Patanjali Apple Vinegar (500 Ml). It also treats indigestion and weakness in the heart, liver, and mind. Not eating the right food can increase anaemia. Swami Ramdev suggests Patanjali Beetroot Vinegar (500 Ml) for anaemic individuals. It contains iron and potassium for blood, boosts digestion, and provides energy.

Digestive or gastrointestinal disorders in summer can be dealt with Ayurveda, suggestions by Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Products, and Patanjali products.