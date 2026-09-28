World Heart Day 2026: Don’t Miss These Warning Signs Of Heart Problems; Check Ayurveda Tips

A healthy heart is essential to living a long life. However, there are times when we miss the obvious signs of cardiovascular diseases. It can be life-threatening. World Heart Day on September 29 is about creating awareness around heart health. The theme for 2026 is ‘Don’t Miss a Beat’, which is about seeing signs of cardiovascular issues. Recognise the signs of heart issues, the ayurvedic methods to manage them, and the Patanjali products for heart health and controlling troubles.

Signs of Cardiovascular Issues

A major sign most ignore as just part and parcel of hectic life is constant tiredness or losing vigour, especially during routine work. Another unmissable sign is slight breathlessness even during regular stuff like walking a short distance.

Many connect uneasiness in the chest with issues related to indigestion. But if it feels like pain or heavy pressure on the chest every time you are doing something or at intervals, there is a need for a medical check-up.

One major sign is puffiness in the feet, legs, or ankles due to low blood flow and blood getting collected there to cause swelling. If you feel dizzy, it can be due to low blood pressure that increases the risk of heart-related issues such as stroke.

While digestive troubles like indigestion, nausea and vomiting are usually indications of stomach troubles, these signs can be a precursor to heart attacks. Too much sweating without reason can also be considered a sign of cardiac issues.

While catching the signs early is essential, it is also important to use ayurveda to manage the heart issues. Here are some methods along with helpful Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Methods to Control Heart Issues

Herbs and Spices: Garlic lowers toxins and kapha in the blood vessels while aiding in breaking down plaque and bad cholesterol and thinning blood. Arjuna is known to help with heart health. It makes heart muscles strong and regulates blood flow and blood pressure. Guggulu lowers cholesterol and incorporates healthy fats for heart health. Turmeric lowers swelling in blood vessels and corrosion of bad cholesterol. The vitamin C and antioxidants in amla protects the heart.

Lifestyle Choices: Meditation and pranayama soothe the nervous system, manage heartbeat, and lower cortisol levels and high blood pressure. Regular exercise and yoga boost heart health and control cholesterol levels. If working under pressure and stress, choose stress management options or hobbies to lower stress. Avoid alcohol, drugs, and smoking. Regular medical check-ups are a must.

Dietary Choices: Opt for a healthy diet that includes vegetables, grains, pulses, fruits, and fats like ghee, coconut oil, and olive oil. Control the intake of salt since it is responsible for gain in weight. Overeating must be avoided, especially anything fatty. Processed food too must be avoided or lessened in consumption.

Read Also Ayurvedic Remedies For Constipation: 5 Ingredients To Support Better Digestion And Bowel Health

Patanjali products work on ayurvedic methods to support the heart. Patanjali Nutrela Omega 3 6 7 & 9 Capsules (45 Gms) contain flaxseed oil, sea buckthorn oil, and vitamin E. It improves cellular vitality and works for long-term heart health. It maintains complete daily physiological health and superior tissue and skin cell nourishment.

Another good option is Divya Cardiogrit Gold Tablet (11 Gms). It has ingredients such as arjun, sangeyasav pishti, jaharmohra pishti, and moti pishti. It is good to maintain total cardiovascular health.

Patanjali Cholesterol Care Liquid (500 Ml) is a good ayurvedic product to support healthy cholesterol levels, maintain heart health, and boost total metabolism. Its ayurvedic content, such as garlic, amla, apple cider vinegar, arjuna, gingko biloba, and honey, protects the heart and detoxes the system.

Observe World Heart Day on September 29 by keeping notice of the signs of cardiovascular issues, following ayurvedic advice for heart health, and including Patanjali products to keep your heart healthy.