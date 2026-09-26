Ayurvedic Remedies For Constipation: 5 Ingredients To Support Better Digestion And Bowel Health

Among the many digestive troubles we face, constipation is the most common. Thankfully, ayurveda offers holistic remedies to treat this ailment from its root. Baba Ramdev, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, talks about constipation, the ingredients to reduce it, and the Patanjali products to fight it.

Know about Constipation

Constipation is having fewer weekly bowel movements, passing dry or hard stools, and feeling incomplete after passing stool. This digestive trouble is a symptom that affects all ages and genders. One in five Indian adults suffers from it.

Major reasons include dietary habits like eating more refined flour, processed food, and little fibre, low daily water intake, certain medicines, lifestyle choices such as inactivity, high stress, and no exercise, and ignoring bowel movements.

Ayurveda sees constipation as a result of Vata imbalance and channel blockage. Simple ayurvedic medicines and lifestyle changes can reduce the issue, but chronic constipation needs medical attention.

Baba Ramdev says, “The key is to chew your food thoroughly. Eat a small fruit salad containing pomegranate, papaya, apple, guava, tomato, and cucumber before your main meal; maintain this sequence and chew well. Save heavier food for the end of the meal.”

Now, read the ingredients suggested by Baba Ramdev to deal with constipation, along with the Patanjali products useful for the same.

Ayurvedic Ingredients to Treat Constipation

Bitter Gourd: Baba Ramdev mentions that those suffering from constipation can drink bitter gourd juice, as it clears the bowels effectively. “If severe, drink the juice of two bitter gourds,” he mentions. Bitter gourd, or karela, is rich in fibre and has mild laxative properties, making it good for improving bowel movements. Its intestinal enzymes boost gut health, cleansing and functioning. Patanjali Karela Amla Juice (500 Ml) boosts digestive health and treats issues like constipation and hyperacidity. It also helps manage blood sugar levels and cleanse the blood.

Wild cucumber or melon (Kachri): Baba Ramdev considers regular consumption of kachri chutney to be excellent, since it can clean out the internal waste. “When ripe, it becomes sweet and large. Its aroma is exquisite. As for the seeds, you can let them dissolve in your mouth and swallow them. The seeds are quite sweet, so you can eat sweet kachri directly. The inside is smooth, so you can just swallow it and eat the outer part. If you eat the seeds whole, they act as a potent laxative.”

Pear: Consume pears regularly since they have enough fibre to increase stool and make it soft to pass. The fibre helps food and waste to pass through the gut. It has natural laxative properties too. Ensure you consume pears with its skin on.

Apple: Apples with their skin on treat constipation, as they contain water and fibre for the same. Its pectin fibre helps make the stools pliable, while the insoluble fibre smooths the waste flow. It also has a sugar alcohol to kindle bowel movements. Patanjali Apple Vinegar (500 ml), made from fermented apples, boosts digestion, maintains liver, heart, and mind functioning, manages weight and blood sugar levels, and provides energy and immunity.

Papaya: For mild constipation, papaya works to manage it. The high levels of water, dietary fibre and digestive enzymes help in this regard. Your digestive tract gets hydrated so the stools avoid getting hard. The fibre makes the stool bulky while managing bowel movements. And the enzymes boost overall digestion.

Baba Ramdev suggested Patanjali ayurvedic products to treat constipation. Divya Shuddhi Churna (50 Gms and 100 Gms) has ingredients such as harad, baheda, bhumi amla, jeera, hing and indrayan. It deals with constipation, boosts bowel movement, and lowers gas, acidity and bloating while boosting digestion and liver well-being.

Or opt for Divya Triphala Churna (100 Gms) lowers constipation by cleansing the stomach and softening the stools to pass and boosting bowel movements. It betters digestion and immunity, purifies the system, and improves skin and eye well-being.

Divya Haritaki Churna (100 Gms) favours digestive health, works as a purgative to treat constipation and boosts bowel movement, cleanses the digestive tract and blood, helps nutrient absorption, and boosts immunity and complete well-being.

Treating constipation can be worrying, but with Ayurveda, suggestions by Baba Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali products, it can be dealt with.