World Health Day: How eating Curry Leaves or Kadhi Patta is great for fat-burn

Curry leaves or kadhi patta is the natural flavour enhancers used in any Indian food |

Do you know, Curry leaves helps in weight loss? Yes, it indeed does. We may just use it for flavour or have seen out mothers or grand mothers using it for tadka, but apart from taste and nutritional values, it also helps in reducing weight |

Cuts belly fat: There is whole research done on the effectiveness of curry leaves which shows that the compound – Carbazole Alkaloids in curry leaves help reduce obesity and levels of triglycerides and cholesterol which in turn promote obesity |

Helps treat morning sickness: The carminative property present in curry leaves treats gas, bloating and flatulence, thus aiding digestion. Indigestion is the major cause of morning sickness and nausea including in pregnant ladies |

Heals skin wounds: Curry live paste can be applied to burns, bruises and skin eruptions as a treatment. The antiseptic properties help healing the injuries including bee stings and bites of poisonous reptiles. Curry leaves also help treat mouth ulcers |

Lower cholesterol: The Carbazole Alkaloids present in curry leaves prevent the oxidation of cholesterol, which in turn gives rise to bad cholesterol i.e., LDL Cholesterol. This prevents the risk of heart-related disorders |

Fights bacterial infection: A research has shows that curry leaves have powerful action against bactarial strains like E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus. Both carbazole alkaloids and linalool are known to destroy free radicles and harmful bacteria |

Protects liver: The carbazole alkaloids and tannins offer hepatoprotective effects to the liver. They are helpful in the traditional treatment of liver cirrhosis too which is basically fatty liver |

Treats diabetes: Curry leaves consumed on an empty stomach have proved to lower down sugar levels in the blood. It is one of the best remedies for diabetes patients |

Treats calcium deficiency: Curry leaves have a high amount of calcium(830 mg/100 g). So, it is excellent for hypocalcaemia patients |