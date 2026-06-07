World Food Safety Day 2026: Know Origin, Date, Significance & More

World Food Safety Day |

World Food Safety Day, or International Food Safety Day, is observed every year on June 7 to raise awareness about the importance of safe food and to encourage actions that help prevent foodborne diseases. The day highlights the role that governments, food producers, businesses, and consumers play in ensuring that food remains safe from production to consumption.

About World Food Safety Day: Origin

The observance was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, and the first World Food Safety Day was celebrated in 2019. It is jointly facilitated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. The initiative was introduced to draw global attention to the health, economic, and social impacts of unsafe food.

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Significance

Food safety is a major public health concern worldwide. According to the WHO, millions of people fall ill every year due to contaminated food, while many lose their lives because of foodborne illnesses. Harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, and chemical substances can contaminate food at various stages of production, storage, transportation, and preparation.

The significance of World Food Safety Day lies in promoting awareness about proper food handling and hygiene practices. It encourages individuals to wash their hands before preparing meals, cook food thoroughly, store it safely, and avoid consuming spoiled or contaminated products. The day also highlights the importance of strong food safety regulations and quality control systems.

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World Food Safety 2026: Theme

World Food Safety Day 2026 is “From burden to solutions – safe food everywhere.” Jointly led by the WHO and FAO, the campaign focuses on using science-based data and global evidence to prevent foodborne illnesses and build targeted solutions across the entire food supply chain.