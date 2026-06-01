Why Is World Milk Day Observed on June 1? Know Its Origin And Significance

World Milk Day | Canva

World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1 to highlight the importance of milk as a global food and to recognise the contributions of the dairy sector to nutrition, livelihoods, and economic development. The day also raises awareness about dairy's nutritional, economic, and social benefits. The significant day is more than a celebration. It is a movement that highlights milk as a vital and accessible food source that nourishes billions.

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World Milk Day: Establishment

The day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to create awareness about the benefits of milk and dairy products. The choice of June 1 was made because many countries were already celebrating National Milk Day around this period. A common date helped unite global efforts and enabled people worldwide to participate in activities promoting dairy consumption and sustainable dairy farming.

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Significance

Milk is considered one of the most nutritious foods, providing essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, vitamins, and minerals. It plays a vital role in supporting bone health, muscle growth, and overall well-being. Through World Milk Day, health experts and dairy organisations aim to educate people about the nutritional value of milk and its role in a balanced diet.

In many developing countries, like India, dairy farming serves as a key source of income for rural families. In India, numerous organisation such as the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal, observe this day to honour grassroots contributors and women driving the dairy industry.

World Milk Day 2026: Theme

This year, the theme for World Milk Day is "Celebrating Women Farmers." The 2026 theme focuses on the essential role women play in daily farming, food systems, and ensuring global food security. The day also recognises the hard work of millions of dairy farmers who contribute to food security and rural economies. The dairy industry supports countless jobs across farming, processing, transportation, and retail sectors.