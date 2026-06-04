World Environment Day 2026: Run For Environment Awareness Rally Organised In Rajasthan's Sikar

Run For Environment Awareness Rally Organised |

World Environment Day is set to be celebrated across the globe on Friday, June 5, 2026. To recognise the significant day, Rajasthan's Sikar has organised a marathon event named a Run for Environment on Thursday, June 4, 2026. The event was jointly organised by the Sikar District Administration and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. From youth to senior citizens, many participated in the marathon and gave the message of environmental protection. Keep on reading to know more.

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Run for Environment organised in Sikar

As the world is set to observe World Environment Day on Friday, June 5, 2026, Sikar organised the marathon in the city with the help of the Sikar District Administration and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. From youngsters to senior citizens, numerous people have participated in the symbolic event.

Apart from the residences of the city, BJP leader Sumedhanand Saraswati participated in the marathon and said, "On the occasion of Environment Day, since World Environment Day is observed on the 5th, the government decided to organise running events at various places a day earlier to create awareness among the public about environmental protection."

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World Environment Day on June 5

The environment is crucial for life on Earth because it provides the resources and conditions necessary for survival. It provides fresh air, water, food, and shelter, which are essential for human survival. Not only that, but it also provides natural beauty and recreational opportunities. The environment on the blue planet supports the functioning of ecosystems, which provide essential services like pollination, climate regulation, the food chain, and soil formation, among others.

Read Also NFR is Observing World Environment Day with Nukkad Natak and Eco Campaigns

World Environment Day 2026: Theme

The host country for World Environment Day is the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is led by the United Nations. This year's theme is "Climate Action." The 2026 theme focuses on shedding light on the urgent environmental signals our planet is sending and accelerating the transition to sustainable development.