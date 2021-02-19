World Day of Social Justice 2021: Significance, theme - All you need to know

On 26 November 2007, the General Assembly declared that starting from from it's sixty-third session, 20 February will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice.

The aim behind starting this day was to create awareness about the importance of social justice. The UN General Assembly started the day to tackle issue which has plagued humanity. The aim is to propagate equality as much as possible on various grounds and eradicate discrimination and injustice.

This year, the purpose of the day is to recognize and support the efforts by the international community to search for solutions to achieve sustainable development as it is necessary to understand the importance of preserving what we have as we create something new.

Moreover, the day was commenced to encourage countries to find ways through which we can achieve poverty eradication, promote full employment and decent work, ensure gender equality and access to social well-being and justice for all.

World Day of Social Justice 2021 Theme: A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy

The World Economy has shifted to the Digital Platform after the Covid 19 pandemic. Digital platforms served as a great alternative to the conventional ways but there have been a lot of issues after the economy has become dependent on digital platform.

This year's theme is to address some of the issues related to working conditions on digital labor platforms. While digital labor platforms provide workers with more income-generating opportunities and benefits from flexible work arrangements, they also present a few challenges.

For workers, these relate to the regularity of work and income, their rights to fair working conditions, social protection and adequate standard of living, skills utilization, and the right to form or join trade unions. Consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are going to plague the economy for a long time to come. To ensure that the basic rights of workers who have now shifted to digital platform, the day will be focused on finding ways to ensure Social Justice in the Digital Economy.