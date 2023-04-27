World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2023: Do you know only 15% of workers around the world receive proper medical care?

World Day for Safety and Health at Work, also known as Safety Day is celebrated every year on 28 April 2023. This day aims to raise awareness and educate people about preventing occupational accidents and other diseases caused by the work environment or work-related injuries. Safety day was first celebrated by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2003 and it has become a global celebration.

It is an important annual event because every year, millions of lives are lost due to health or safety hazards at work, making it important to raise awareness and educate people about safety norms.

Theme

The International Labour Organization decides the theme for World Day for Safety and Health at Work every year, and the theme for 2023 is “A safe and healthy working environment as a fundamental principle and right at work”.

History

In 2003, the International Labour Organization (ILO), began to observe World Day in order to stress the prevention of accidents and diseases at work, capitalising on the ILO's traditional strengths of tripartism and social dialogue.

5 facts about safety and health at work across the globe will blow your mind:

Only 15 percent of workers around the world receive regular and proper medical care.

According to the ILO, some 2.78 million workers around the world die from fatal occupational accidents and work-related diseases each year, whereas an additional 374 million workers suffer injuries and disabilities caused by non-fatal occupational accidents.

In India, workers are covered under the Workmen’s Compensation Act 1923, which came into force on March 5, 1923. Employees are also covered under the Fatal Accident Act and common law.

Prussian and German statesman and diplomat Otto von Bismarck first put in place the German Statutory Accident Insurance system in 1884. This became the model for similar laws in Europe and the United States.

In France, the “Code du Travail” requires employers to make sure their workers are able to do their job under safe conditions - which could arguably include protecting them from the risks posed by extreme heat.

