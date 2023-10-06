World Cotton Day 2023: Date, History, Theme & Significance |

Cotton is an integral part of our daily lives and has numerous benefits. It stands out as a prevalent fabric in our closets, valued for its comfort, hypoallergenic properties, breathability, and longevity. Beyond its textile use, cotton yields food products like edible oil and animal feed from its seeds. Moreover, 3D printers find cotton-based filaments attractive due to their excellent heat conductivity, enhanced strength when wet, and superior scalability compared to materials like wood.

World Cotton Day is an annual event celebrated on October 7th to acknowledge the various advantages of the cotton crop. It recognizes cotton as a vital source of livelihood for rural labourers and farmers, offering them income, employment, and economic security. The day also emphasizes the importance of exploring sustainable practices in cotton cultivation.

History

In 2012, the key cotton-producing nations of Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mali proposed the idea of World Cotton Day to the World Trade Organization. The proposal came to fruition in 2019 when the World Trade Organization organized the inaugural celebrations for World Cotton Day, following the initiative put forth by these four countries. The event saw the participation of significant organizations such as the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Theme

World Cotton Day 2023 theme is "Making cotton fair and sustainable for all, from farm to fashion”. The objective is to promote an understanding about the necessity of providing market access for cotton and cotton-related products from the world's least-developed countries. This initiative advocates for fair trade policies and strategies that enable developing nations to gain more advantages at every step of the cotton production process. Additionally, it commemorates the uplifting impact of cotton on individuals and communities.

Significance

During the third official UN World Cotton Day, with the theme 'Making Cotton Fair and Sustainable for All: From Farm to Fashion,' the United Nations aims to enhance the visibility of the cotton industry and emphasize its critical role in economic development, international trade, and poverty alleviation.

The observance also focuses on promoting continuous, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, as well as ensuring full and productive employment and decent work opportunities for everyone. This day brings organizations together to spotlight the significance of cotton, the advancement of the cotton sector, and its pivotal role in driving economic development.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)