World Consumer Rights Day: Know Your Consumers Rights To Avoid The Risks Offline And Online Fraud, Here Are The Tips

Shopping is not so materialistic because it's also a process of embracing the grace of emotions. People invest in their emotions and purchase some worldly mediums to reinforce their bonds with family and friends.

But you also need to be aware of the frauds that can break the backbone of financial mapping. Despite not being a fundamental right, consumer rights are crucial to safeguarding security.

March 15 is celebrated as 'World Consumer Rights Day' to spread general awareness among consumers. The day was declared on April 1, 1962, and since then, around 120 countries have been relishing the occasion to take note of essential consumer rights.

Internet Revolution And 'Jago Grahak Jago'

With the explosion of the Internet Revolution, the number of fraud cases has reached its peak, but do you know the pros and cons of stepping into the decision of purchasing something? Do you recognize the right way to underline an issue?

The Indian government has initiated the 'Jago Grahak Jago' scheme to spread beneficial information, and now the 'Jago Grahak Jago' campaign offers tons of services to serve the public.

The Consumer Rights

Under the RTI Act of 2005, consumers are free to raise questions and to ask for required information about a product or service, while open-market trends ensure liberty of choice.

They can also file complaints to report glitches and issues with a promise of adequate cognizance and action; however, just like fancy products, governmental and administrative promises never come with a guarantee.

Apart from this, people have complete authority over the information resources in order to develop an adequate mindset and to trim and shape their preferences.

Report The Crime

The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) of 1986 strongly advocates on behalf of consumers to resolve bumfuzzled disputes.

From the district-level consumer courts to the online portals, distressing frauds and blistering loopholes' need to get reported. You can also pinpoint e-commerce related complaints on the website of the National Consumer Helpline.