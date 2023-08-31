World Coconut Day 2023: Significance, Celebration And All You Need To Know About This Day | FPJ

World Coconut Day, observed annually on September 2nd, celebrates the multifaceted benefits of the coconut. With its diverse range of products and advantages, every part of the coconut is put to use. From its flesh and water to its husk, each component is utilized comprehensively. The coconut is also renowned for its exceptional nutritional value.

Significance:

The day serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the economic, nutritional, and cultural significance of coconuts in different parts of the world. It also highlights the sustainable practices associated with coconut cultivation and the diverse range of products derived from coconuts.

Referred to as a 'Kalpavriksha' or 'Tree Of Heaven' in Sanskrit, the coconut tree provides essential resources for survival, including food, fuel, medicine, cosmetics, and construction materials. The inaugural 'World Coconut Day' took place in 2009, commemorating the establishment of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC).

World Coconut Day 2023- Significance |

This occasion honours outstanding contributors to the coconut farming industry and related fields, while also introducing improved techniques for producing coconut-derived products.

World Coconut Day aims to encourage sustainable practices that ensure the continued availability of coconuts and their benefits for generations to come.

In India, the Coconut Development Board (CDB) organizes diverse events across the country to mark 'World Coconut Day'. This day is celebrated with enthusiasm in Indian states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Orissa.

Multifaceted Benefits Of Coconut:

Coconut water known for its natural sweetness, provides hydration and essential nutrients to the body. It also, aids weight loss due to its low-calorie, nutrient-dense composition. Rich in electrolytes, lauric acid, antioxidants, and possessing antibacterial and antifungal properties, coconut water holds numerous health benefits.

World Coconut Day 2023- Multifaceted Benefits Of Coconut |

Byproducts like coconut butter, coconut cream, and coconut oil are employed in beauty products. Meanwhile, coconut husks and leaves find use in crafting doormats, roofs, and huts. Research on coconut oil's medicinal benefits underscores its Vitamin C and E content, alongside its antimicrobial properties that contribute to hair and scalp health.

Notably, burning coconut husks is a common practice globally, particularly in India, for their natural mosquito-repelling properties.

Celebration:

Coconut day is observed with events, workshops, and educational programs that focus on the many benefits of coconuts, including their contributions to industries such as agriculture, food, cosmetics, and more. It's also a platform to discuss advancements in coconut farming techniques, innovative uses for coconut products, and ways to enhance the livelihoods of coconut farmers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)