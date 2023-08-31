National Nutrition Week 2023: 8 Nutritious Foods You Must-Eat For A Healthy Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
National Nutrition Week is observed annually in India from the 1st to 7th of September to raise awareness about proper nutrition. Ensure to eat these nutritious foods for a healthy life
Milk: It is an excellent source of calcium and phosphorus necessary for strong, healthy bones and teeth. It contains high amount of proteins. It also, provides potassium, B12 and vitamin D
Egg: It is rich in protein, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and iron. They are among the most nutritious foods containing almost every nutrient
Curd: It contains probiotics, good bacteria that are good for the digestive system. It also, improves immunity. It helps to balance out the vaginal PH and prevents vagibal infections
Walnuts: They are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids which lowers the bad cholesterol. They help reduce blood pressure and benefit brain health
Spinach: It curbs appetite and helps prevent osteoporosis. It helps to prevent anemia. It strengthens the immune system and keeps the eyes healthy
Lentils: They are a powerhouse of protein. They keep heart healthy and help manage blood sugar levels
Oranges: The fruit is rich in Vitamin C which stimulate collagen synthesis to for healthy-looking skin. They boost immune system. They also, have anti-cancer properties
Almonds: They are abundant in monounsaturated fatty acids required for healthy blood vessels. These nuts are also a good source of calcium and fibre that lowers cholesterol
