World Blood Donor Day: Ayurvedic Tips To Keep Blood Healthy For Donation

Donating blood is a noble act that saves lives. And a healthy person should donate blood frequently. But certain rules must be upheld, or mistakes can harm those getting the blood. World Blood Donor Day on June 14 focuses on the need for safe blood and also thank the blood donors. On this day, find the mistakes made while donating and Ayurvedic ways to keep your blood healthy. We found Patanjali products to help in this.

Mistakes Donors Make During Blood Donation

Ayurveda calls blood donation Raktamokshana (healing bloodletting), and mentions it as a great purgative method to balance Pitta Dosha, remove blood toxins, and help the bone marrow create new healthy blood cells.

A major mistake before and after going for blood donation is avoiding meals. In this situation, the donor faces low blood sugar trouble or feels dizzy. Not drinking enough water can make finding the veins tough for collecting blood and can limit blood flow.

Consuming alcohol or drugs before the donation hampers the blood quality. If suffering from medical issues or are consuming any medications, your non-disclosure is problematic. Many feel tense or don’t take care of themselves (pre- and post-donation).

Overall, these mistakes can be rectified with Ayurveda. Find out how to keep the blood healthy for donation. You can also include Patanjali products to help in this regard.

4 Ayurvedic Ways to Preserve Healthy Blood for Donation

Food: Firstly, have a healthy and balanced meal at least two to three hours before donating. Avoid anything oily or greasy, as it can interfere with any testing. Eating sour and pungent food items can overheat the blood. Instead, iron-rich foods like dates, pomegranate, beetroots, and drumsticks increase the red blood cells. Vitamin-C-rich veggies and fruits like amla and citrus fruits promote iron intake. Include astringent, sweet, and bitter foods like leafy veggies and wheat to calm the Pitta Dosha. Hydrate with plenty of water and herbal drinks or teas.

Ayurvedic Herbs: Having turmeric, esp. in milk, helps fight any internal radicals and support circulation. Manjistha purifies the blood, while guduchi cleans the system of toxins and boosts immunity. Garlic also boosts blood circulation, acts as a blood thinner, and can lower the risk of clotting. Ginger helps with digestive fires and healthy circulation. It stops blood clotting and thins the blood slightly. Arjuna manages the circulatory system and healthy blood pressure.

Lifestyle Changes: Start an exercise routine, which positively impacts your blood and overall health. Maintain a sleep schedule of seven to eight hours, especially before the donation. Avoid strenuous exercise before and post the donation. Rest if feeling faint. Do not drink alcohol, caffeinated drinks or sodas. Those with communicable diseases like HIV or Hepatitis C and B, infections, or on medicines like blood thinners or preventive ones shouldn’t donate. Post donation, eat the right drinks and food to reclaim energy.

Read Also Low Haemoglobin? Ayurveda Suggests 6 Natural Remedies To Try

Fortunately, Patanjali follows the Ayurvedic system to deliver the right product for your needs. Choose Patanjali Nutrela Iron Complex Natural Capsule (10.5 gms), a scientifically developed Ayurvedic tablet to boost the iron levels, deal with anaemia, and fight weakness. It contains the extracts of spinach, rose hips, and mandoor bhasma.

Or choose Divya Mahamanjisthadi Kwath (Pravahi) (450 ml) – made from Ayurvedic herbs like manjistha, giloy, neem, turmeric, amla, and bakuchi. This herbal decoction cleanses the blood and system while boosting skin health and treating chronic skin issues like eczema and acne, and provides relief to inflammatory joint issues.

Patanjali Nutrela Moringa Tablets (30 gms) are a rich source of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It preserves immunity and digestion, provides vitality, and keeps the skin and hair healthy.

This World Blood Donation Day on July 14, start the healthy habit of donating blood and keep your blood healthy with Ayurveda and Patanjali products.