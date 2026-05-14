Low Haemoglobin? Ayurveda Suggests 6 Natural Remedies To Try

Dig deeper, and the reasons behind health issues like fatigue, weakness, breathlessness, and easy bruising will be low haemoglobin or platelets. Yoga guru Swami, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, focuses on the reasons behind their decrease, its health impact, and Ayurvedic tips and Patanjali products to increase the count.

Understanding Haemoglobin or Platelets

Haemoglobin is an oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells that maintains energy. Platelets enhance blood coagulation and repair injured blood vessels. Causes include illnesses like leukaemia, autoimmune disorders, severe infections, and chemotherapy.

Low haemoglobin signs include tiredness, dizzy spells, general weakness, pale or yellow skin, headaches, cold hands and feet, gasping, and heart trouble. Those with low platelets face excessive and regular bruising, long-term bleeding, blood in stools or urine, and heavy periods.

As per Ayurveda, low haemoglobin is called 'Pandu Roga' or a form of anaemia and happens due to a Pitta Dosha imbalance, leading to low blood quality and creation. Low platelets are a sign of Raktapitta and blood pollution. It happens due to worsening Pitta and Kapha doshas.

Ayurveda attributes these to poor digestion, which increases toxins that harm blood production, dosha imbalances, stress, and dietary factors like a high intake of sour, salty, and spicy foods. Know simple Ayurvedic solutions along with Patanjali’s offerings to increase their counts.

6 Ayurvedic Ways to Boost Haemoglobin or Platelet Count

Herbal Decoctions: Swami Ramdev suggests, “Make a juice of pomegranate, carrot, and beetroot. Mix one or two dates, raisins and figs, as per digestive ability. If suffering from Kapha tendency, also mix a little ginger and basil.” It helps increase both the counts. Patanjali Fig (250 Gms) has, minerals and vitamins to improve heart and bone health, maintain blood sugar levels, and prevent constipation. Its iron content increases haemoglobin levels and fights anaemia.

Wheat Grass: High in chlorophyll, wheat grass’s molecular build is similar to haemoglobin. Its vitamins A, B and E, antioxidants, nutrients, and minerals content boost the red blood cell count and haemoglobin levels. It purifies the blood. Patanjali Wheat Grass Powder (100 Gms) boosts immunity and digestion, detoxifies the system, fights anaemia, and improves skin health.

Giloy: Ayurveda speaks highly of giloy due to its blood-forming and immunomodulatory properties. It increases platelet production, and boosts immunity for platelet counts. It is high in iron and minerals like calcium and phosphorus that boost haemoglobin fusion. It cleanses the blood and betters the plasma and blood tissue quality. Patanjali’s Divya Platogrit (34 Gms) improves platelet count thanks to giloy, aloe vera, papaya, pomegranate, and palak. It fights anaemia, supports immunity, and improves digestion.

Aloe Vera: In Ayurveda, aloe vera cleanses blood and has rejuvenating properties. Nutrients like vitamin B12, folic acid and iron help form blood. Its high antioxidants save platelets from oxidative harm and create healthy blood cells. Patanjali Amla-Aloe Vera with Wheatgrass Juice (500 ml) improves immunity and cleanses the blood and whole body. It provides energy and stamina.

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Other Ayurvedic Herbs: The high vitamin C in amla helps absorb iron. Ashwagandha boosts red blood cells and energy production. Shatavari also helps in blood flow and creation. Divya Haemogrit Vital (36 Gms) contains herbs like amla, bhringaraj, and giloy along with spinach and carrot. It increases haemoglobin levels, blood quality and circulation, provides immunity, fights anaemia, and boosts energy.

Dietary Options: Consume beetroot and leafy vegetables since their high iron and folic acid content increases haemoglobin. Ghee nourishes blood tissues. Soak black sesame seeds overnight and consume since its iron and minerals increase the haemoglobin and platelet count. Patanjali Beetroot Vinegar (500 ml) boosts immunity and metabolism, controls blood pressure, and increases haemoglobin.

Now, avoid issues related to low haemoglobin and platelet counts. Ayurveda’s suggestions help increase levels. Of course, the Ayurvedic Patanjali products help maintain the counts too.