World Bartender Day: Industry Experts On Bartending, Love For Serving The Right Drink For A Perfect Experience & More

If you are a party animal who visits bars and pubs to enjoy the vibe by sipping some wine and chugging beer, greet the person serving you a drink today as we celebrate World Bartender Day. Every year, February 24 is marked as a day to recognise bartenders, who happen to be a part of one of the very old professions that reportedly dates back to the 1400s.

As we observe this special day, we speak to bartenders and related people in the industry to know more about their work, challenges they face, and how they continue to enjoy serving fine spirits and alcohol to customers.

Bartenders are approachable! They assist you choose the right drink

“A bartender is one who can create a friendly and welcoming atmosphere while striving to provide a memorable experience for every guest,” says Biswajit Roy, Beverage Manager at Geist Brewing Co. “What I love about being a bartender is that Indian customers are more open to trying new techniques and flavour combinations. I love the creativity and innovation that comes with working in the field of bartending,” he adds.

Mixologists and bartenders: Are they the same?

However, it is noticed that many confuse between mixologists and bartenders. While both closely work together and contribute to the high vibe at the bar, they aren’t quite the same. “Bartenders and mixologists both work with drinks, but they often have different focuses. Bartenders typically handle customer service, pouring drinks, and managing the bar, while mixologists specialize in creating unique cocktails and experimenting with flavours and methods,” clarifies Manoj Singh Rawat, Head Mixologist at Manifest Hospitality.

Bartenders do everything they can to provide you a great experience

Bartenders are often the first point of contact for consumers. Right from greeting and acknowledging guests, to suggesting and serving the right drinks and food, to addressing complaints and feedback, the roles and responsibilities of bartenders are nuanced. Abhirup Bhattacharyya, Brand Ambassador of Maka Zai Rum remarks that with their ability to understand people’s preferences and likes and serve them the right pick from the menu, bartenders help increase consumer awareness around different spirits.

Challenges they face at the bar

As every guest at the table comes with a different mood and choices, serving them the best and providing the perfect experience is not easy. What if someone requests for an orange-based drink without extracts or pulp of the fruit? While you might think who does that, experts at the bar have noticed such instances and also figured a way through. Commenting on this, Stanley Fernandes, Corporate Bar Manager at Kyma and Butterfly High, points out things get challenging when guests ask for classic cocktails without ice, such as old fashioned, mojito, and Long Island iced tea (LIIT).

Cheers to their positive and inspiring attitude

Despite responsibilities and challenges, it is learned that bartenders enjoy their work with all their heart. They consider themselves fortunate to work at a place where others visit to relax and spend leisure. It is perceived to be one of the most happening workplaces where they can get creative, socialise, and explore the world of alcohol.

Anurag Godbole, Wine Sommelier and Bar Manager at Nksha Restaurant, says, “Bar is a place where creativity, bonding, fun and relationships within the customers and team members dwell and cherish,” while noting further that “Alcohol may have negative effects but it does bring real personalities on the table and facilitating heart to heart conversations reflecting genuine laughter with amazing drinks.”

Final remarks on World Bartender Day

To conclude, Manoj Padmanaban, better known as Big Bandha, Co-Founder of Pandan Club says, "On World Bartender Day, let's raise a glass to the maestros behind the bar who craft more than just cocktails; they create experiences. Whether it's igniting a spark of joy or stirring nostalgia with each sip, bartenders are the silent architects of our cherished memories. Cheers to the storytellers, the companions, and the magic-makers who elevate every moment with their craft."