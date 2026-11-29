Consider this as a plot for a film or a web series. A shy girl from a small European town goes to Cambridge University to study languages, falls in love with a handsome prince of an Eastern potentate, moves to his country and marries him. Later, her mother-in-law, the ruler, is assassinated, and her husband succeeds her as the leader of the nation. A few years hence, the husband is killed, and this woman now has to step in and become the kingmaker.

The whole thing sounds so outlandish that most producers would reject it outright. But this is exactly the extraordinary life Sonia Gandhi has led. And that is what has made her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, at least in India, the publishing event of the year, if not the decade.

Several factors make the book compelling. One of the biggest is that it lifts the veil of silence surrounding the goings-on in the most influential household in Independent India. While earlier books like Pupul Jayakar’s Indira Gandhi gave us a glimpse, Sonia Gandhi, as a family member, is uniquely positioned to offer a wider, richer view.

Readers are treated to intimate portraits of family dinners, holidays, Indira Gandhi’s love for Indian textiles, and her interactions with her sons and grandchildren, including how she would play indoor games with them (how I wish the book had included a photograph of Mrs Gandhi on a carrom board). It also describes the formidable Mrs Gandhi at her most vulnerable, like when the Allahabad High Court strikes down her election, her despair after losing the 1977 (post-Emergency) elections, and her intense grief after Sanjay Gandhi’s death. We also read about the closeness between the two brothers, Rajiv and Sanjay, and the post-1977 election-defeat altercations when Rajiv holds Sanjay accountable for the Emergency excesses.

Many other facts, perhaps known until now only to a few intimate family friends, are now disclosed to a wider audience. This includes the fact that the first child born to Rajiv and Sonia (before Rahul) died soon after birth or that she was ailing with cancer.

The book is evocatively written. This is especially true of the chapters about her childhood, her parents, grandparents and the village and town that she grew up in. It includes amusing descriptions of the legendary Sophia Loren’s visit to her town and how Sonia had to confess some imagined sin in her convent school.

Sometimes the descriptions are slightly over the top. For example, here is how she talks about her first meeting with Rajiv. “That January Sunday, which was to change my life,” the sky [was] a beautiful azure dotted with puffy white clouds as in a Tiepolo fresco.”

But one can overlook these because, by and large, they come across as real and deeply felt. This is especially true of the book’s account of her reaction to Indira Gandhi’s assassination and later the death of her own husband. The grief is real and visceral.

But the book's problem is that on several crucial fronts it is either an apologia, a set of conspiracy theories, or simply airbrushing of events or people to protect the family’s image. This is understandable, given the Gandhi family's complex political legacy.

For example, according to Sonia Gandhi, the Emergency was necessary to quell a conspiracy (with both right- and left-wing combining) to undermine India. All the excesses during the period were really the fault of either Sanjay Gandhi or overzealous officials.

She refuses to recognise that the two deaths that caused her (and the nation) the greatest trauma, her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi and husband Rajiv Gandhi, were both triggered by the monsters they had unleashed – Bhindranwale in the case of Punjab and LTTE in Sri Lanka.

In an extremely shameful section of the book, the pogrom against the Sikh community in Delhi, after Mrs Gandhi’ assassination, is blamed on Chief of Army Staff A S Vaidya (one of the most decorated officers with two Mahavir Chakras, who was also assassinated by Sikh extremists) for not introducing the army early enough to control the riots.

The other disaster, which again happened early in her late husband’s rule, was the Bhopal gas tragedy, the worst industrial accident in history. Between 2,250 and 8,000 people died, and over 500,000 were affected. Rajiv Gandhi’s government let Union Carbide’s global chief, Warren Anderson, escape, and he was never held liable. Sonia Gandhi simply airbrushes this episode.

The same pattern is followed with Bofors, the scandal that broke the back of the Rajiv Gandhi government despite its huge majority. For Sonia Gandhi, this was just a conspiracy against her husband. There is, of course, no mention of Ottavio Quattrocchi, an Italian fixer based in India and Sonia’s close friend, who was paid about four million euros for arranging the deal.

One could point to hundreds of such instances of selective amnesia. For example, when Sonia first came to India, she stayed with Harivanshrai and Teji Bachchan, parents of one of Rajiv’s closest friends – Amitabh Bachchan. “Amit”, as she calls him, is mentioned a couple of times; the parents are mentioned till her marriage. After that, they disappear from the story. No mention of the fact that Amitabh fought a Lok Sabha election at Rajiv’s behest, won it and only resigned when the fallout from the Bofors scandal started affecting him and his brother.

The last section of the book is an invective against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi. That is not surprising. Even if she has given up the presidency of the Congress, she is, after all, the mother of Rahul and Priyanka, two prominent opponents of Modi, and she is definitely entitled to her opinions. One only hoped that, for this invective to be more plausible, it was backed by data.

Do read the book; it is fascinating. Just take the political bits with a dollop of salt.

Book: Belonging: A Journey of Love

Author: Sonia Gandhi

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 544

Price: Rs 1299