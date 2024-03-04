Women's Rights Campaigns & Protests That Have Contributed To Worldwide Feminist Movements

While mulling over the anecdotes of the flummoxed struggles of women's rights, nobody can avoid the contribution of campaigns and protests that hover around the absolute journey of women's right to foster ambulatory endeavours. From the very first epeolatry to the proceeding path, the protests have been the heliophilia of the feminist movements, while some calls have become the leading light and the turning point to confirm equal rights.

These voices were mostly unheard before the thunders of cliched anger opened up. The right to choose and take decisions, is indeed the root reason behind the ascending upsurges of shaking slogans and waving flags.

Me Too

The #MeToo movement, first initiated by Tarana Burke, became a worldwide confession box for sexual violence survivors. The slow rebel took around 21 years to open the rusted windows of suppressed expressions. With the 'Me Too' trend becoming the hashtag activism on social media, numerous women have unveiled the reality of several sexist politicians, leaders, CEOs, and film stars.

My Stealthy Freedom

'My Sealthy Freedom' is an Irainian movement that has been focusing on the 'right to choose' since 2014. This protest is observed as a revolt against the cumpulsion of hijab and related administrative moral policing. The movement attracted extreme attention in 2023, after women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize for raising the voice for the fundamental rights of Iranian women.

Hijab Rights

While Indian Muslim women have embarked on 'Hijab Activism' to protect their religious and constitutional right to wear their headscarves,. These protests mostly took place in the southern states against the arbitrary autocracy of Hijab-Ban. After 2022, the blistering slogans to save identity and rights have also been part of the inclusive, intersectional feminist struggles.

Mera Jism Meri Marzi

The slogan 'Mera Jism, Meri Marzi' stems from the annual International Women's Day Aurat March' to underline the need for equal rights in Pakistan. This annual celebration of rebellion has been adding fuel to the awareness of women's right to invoke innovative changes.