Women's Empowerment Council Organizes Successful WE Convention in Dubai

The Women's Empowerment Convention (WE Convention) recently took place in Dubai on March 7-8, drawing over 1500 women from 47 countries to participate in two days of inspiration and insight. The event, organized by the Women's Empowerment Council, aimed to empower women to take charge of their lives and make a positive impact in the world.

The convention featured 65 renowned speakers who shared keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interviews on a variety of topics relevant to women today. Mila Smart Semeshkina, the founder of the Women's Empowerment Council, opened the event with a powerful speech on the importance of recognizing successful female role models. Maye Musk followed with a personal speech sharing her inspiring story of achieving success at any age, while Tatyana Bakalchuk, the founder and CEO of Wildberries, spoke on the importance of motherhood in her life. Supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova shared her journey from a fashion icon to an impact investor, and Elena Cardone, CEO of Build an Empire, gave a motivational speech on building one's own empire.

A special focus of the WE Convention was on honoring the progress made by MENA countries in empowering women. Social entrepreneur Sophia Swire delivered a keynote address sharing her work in enabling tens of thousands of women in the Islamic world through education, skills development, and opportunities for Arab women entrepreneurs. A fireside chat featuring successful Arab women leaders, including Jouhayna AlMheir and Dr. Eng Suaad Al Shamsi, discussed how Arab women are becoming trailblazers and global challengers.

The Indian community, which is significant in Dubai, was well represented among the attendees. The topics raised by the speakers are universal, so the interest is entirely justified. When approached by the FPJ regarding having more Indian speakers on stage, we received the following response: "The WE Convention celebrates diversity and inclusion, and we certainly want to see more wonderful, strong Indian women showcasing their achievements." The next WE Convention is scheduled to take place in Dubai in November, and we are eagerly anticipating it.

The WE Convention also featured discussions on investing in women, the power of impact investing and philanthropy, sustainability and disruption, and the importance of female leaders in power and decision-making. Panel discussions covered personal style and identity, content creation, and the challenges of balancing work, family, and personal life.

The Startup Stage celebrated the MENA region as a vibrant startup hotspot, with women entrepreneurs, investors, and startup ecosystem enablers sharing their insights, stories, and practical advice. The event also featured a signature gala dinner, where distinguished guests including HH AlSayyida Basma Al Said, Elena Cardone, Natalia Vodianova, and Renata Litvinova enjoyed a gourmet dining experience, live music, and networking.

The Women's Empowerment Council is delighted to have organized this exceptional event with Women in Tech. The WE Convention was a wonderful opportunity for women to come together, share their stories, and learn from each other. It is our sincere wish that the lessons learned at this event will continue to inspire women to make a positive impact in the world.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.