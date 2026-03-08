Women's Day Vocabulary: Know The Meaning Behind 'Snatched', 'Glow Up', 'Diva Energy' & 'Girl's Girl'

Canva

In every generation, language acts as a mirror, revealing how people view the world, form connections, and construct their identities. For Gen Z, dating isn't merely about romance; it's a reflection of their digital-first, emotionally aware world.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, we look into a few Gen Z slangs that celebrate womanhood. 'Girl's girl' refers to a woman who supports, respects, and uplifts other women instead of competing with them. 'Diva energy' is synonymous with women who know their worth and aren't afraid to show it. Scroll down to understand these slangs better.

Are you a girl's girl who gives off diva energy?

Girl's girl

A loyal, supportive female friend who always has your back.

Why it matters? It shows the value of trust and genuine connection in friendships.

Tip: Loyalty and reliability are the foundation of any strong relationship.

Diva energy

Confidence, self-respect and totally unapologetic attitude.

Why it matters? It makes people notice you, leaving a lasting impression.

Tip: Your vibe and energy can influence how people see you. Own it.

Is snatched your style this Women's Day?

Snatched

Looking perfect, fashionable and on point.

Why it matters? Celebrates style and self-care.

Tip: Recognizing effort put into personal style promotes positivity in social circles.

Glow up

A transformation in appearance, confidence or style.

Why it matters? Personal growth that's visible and celebrated socially.

Tip: Glow-ups are inspiring and they're noticed by others.

The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report

According to Carol Goyal, "In every generation, language becomes a mirror reflecting how people see the world, connect and create identity. For Gen Z, that mirror glows, glitches, and scrolls at the speed of a meme."

Her Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report captures the living, breathing vocabulary of a generation that speaks in reactions, sound bytes and viral slang.

"This report isn't just a glossary. It's a snapshot of how Gen Z communicates emotion, irony, rebellion and authenticity in seconds," she explains.