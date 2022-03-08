Women's Day special: How to empower 'her' earnestly

The theme of International Women’s Day 2022 is "Break the bias". The women, through the centuries, have been afraid of social stigma in case they complained of harassment and therefore preferred to remain quiet at the workplace unless it became intolerable. At home, the societal pressures made them submissive. They were not encouraged to spread their wings and to resist the gender pay gap and demand equality. We the educated and professional women have the responsibility to teach girls to lead a balanced life by making themselves a priority of their own lives. They must learn to say ‘No’ to all that is unfavourable to them and boldly face the challenges of life to become go-getters.

Since 1975 International Women's Day is observed every year on 8th March to celebrate the incredible achievements of women in all spheres of activities all over the world. It is an occasion to recognize their immense contribution to the social, economic, cultural, and political life of the country. On the International plane, we are aware of the contribution of distinguished women like Madam Curie, Sarojini Naidu, Margaret Thatcher and Kalpana Chawla to name a few.

This is the day to salute Womanhood and propagate against gender discrimination, domestic violence and to empower them to excel in all walks of life.

Eighth March should be utilized by parents and teachers to educate students about gender equality and inspire children to appreciate the role of women who have fought against all odds to emerge as world changers. It should be known that the world would be empty without women. The God gifted power of motherhood, natural gifts of multitasking and consensus-building have enabled women to become transformational leaders.

I wish good luck to all the readers and convey good wishes to those struggling for a better life. This is the time to demand respect. The scientific inventions of the twenty-first century and the emerging legal framework are facilitating dynamic girls to successfully perform the role of homemakers and skillful professionals. Unfortunately, the last two years have been daunting to us as climate change as also the pandemic has caused deaths and played havoc with access to food, clean water, and earning potential. Time has come to adjust to the new normal and become role models for women, particularly from third world countries.

(The writer is a MDS, DNB, PhD, Associate Professor, Nair Hospital Dental College, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, MemberNational Academy of Medical Sciences)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:45 AM IST