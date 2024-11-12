Woman Lost 4 Kilos In 5 Weeks Despite Eating 'A Chocolate Everyday'; Know How Her Lifestyle Led To Weight Loss

Instagram

Ellena Hoad, is a fitness coach who especially trains women and helps them reach their goals without having to go through fad and strict diet. She is popular for sharing her workout and diet updates with her followers on Instagram and inspire them to begin their journey towards fitness.

In the recent month, she shared a post on her fitness page where she shared her weight loss journey. She shared how is lost four kilos in five weeks and still ate chocolate every single day. Her motto is to advocate people on how they can be on their fitness journey and still enjoy their favourite foods. Let's know how she managed to incorporate chocolate into her diet and successfully lost weight.

How did Ellena lose weight?

Sharing a before and after picture, Ellena wrote, "there are just FIVE weeks between these photos and the best part is, I’ve not had to make any drastic changes or cut out any of my favourite foods. I’ve actually eaten chocolate every day!in her caption.

Ellena makes sure to cut calories throughout the day or week rather than skipping out on social gatherings in order to maintain her diet. In order to plan her dinner in advance, she also looked over the event's menu before going. Ellena pushed her breakfast to 10 AM and kept track of her calories. Through three meals and two snacks, she tried to consume at least 140 grams of protein each day.

Ellena stayed consistent

Sharing how there were days when the weighing scales did not budge, Ellena mentioned how that did not disappoint her or made her question her efforts. She kept going and stayed consistent with her workouts and diet. She logged her weight in the gym and took photos of herself to track progress.

In the gym, her energy expenditure increased. She set goals to run for 30 minutes, do three resistance training sessions a week, and walk 8,000 steps or more each day. “But sometimes this hasn't happened and that is okay. Life happens,” she added.

Lastly, she motivated her followers by asking them to not let the number on the weighing machine how they feel about he progress they've made. "If you put in work, you will see physical changes and that is way more important than an irrelevant number.