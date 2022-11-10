Winter beauty special: Protect your skin by adding these 5 skin care products to your daily routine | FPJ

Winter can be quite tough to deal with, especially when it comes to our skin. Our skin needs nourishment but the cold weather outside make our skin deprive of required moisture. With skin care being essential in winters we shine the spotlight on the latest beauty products that have hit the market prioritizing winter skin care. Here's a list of products that can help you take care of your skin from head to toe and keep your ready for the harsh winters.

Sandal and vanilla bath oil

Inatur sandal & vanilla bath oil |

Inatur's sandal and vanilla bath oil is enriched with almond, apricot kernel, sandal, patchouly, fenugreek and saffron. The ingredients are known to have effects on skin with their emollient, moisturizing, revitalizing and anti-inflammatory properties. This bath oil can be a perfect choice for you this winter with a combination of the best ingredients, your skin could ask for.

Available online. INR 680.

Foot spa combo (foot scrub & foot butter)

Deyga foot spa combo (foot scrub & foot butter) |

When you take care of your body, you need to take care of your lovely feet too. The feet's skin dries up and develops cracks during winter. So, to relax your feet and give them the nourishment they need, Deyga's skincare essential range includes foot spa combo (foot scrub & foot butter) that will boost feet skin's health.

The foot scrub will remove the dead skin and clean the feet area while the foot butter will enhance skin softness by keeping it moisturized and nourished.

The ingredients of the essential care range are free of harsh chemicals and the brand's process is sustainable and ethical throughout, from packaging to sourcing of the ingredients.

Available online. INR 989.

Face sheet mask

Himalaya Fresh Start Oil Clear Strawberry Face Sheet Mask |

Outside pollution can make your skin look dull and dirt particles may clog your face skin pores. You can use face sheet mask like Himalaya fresh start oil clear strawberry face sheet mask which is blended with hydration boosters and strawberry fruit extract that condition and refresh the face, as well as hyaluronic acid, which aids in skin hydration to make skin more radiant.

Available online and easily in market. INR 75.

Body butter

The Body Shop’s Avocado Body Butter |

Avocados are immensely beneficial in moisturizing and conditioning skin, protecting it from UV rays, and improving its elasticity. The Body Shop’s Avocado Body Butter will replenish your skin with the required moisture and protect it from dryness without making the skin sticky or greasy. The body butter is 100% vegan with sustainable and recyclable packaging.

Available online and The Body Shop outlets. INR 1,395.

Moisturising face cream

In winter, moisturization for the skin is a must and therefore, one need to choose the correct moisturizing cream or lotion. Pixi rose ceramide moisturizing cream is infused with ceramides and rose oil to deeply hydrate the skin for a healthier and more supple appearance. The cream is also antioxidant-rich which improves the skin's elasticity while protecting it against harsh winter weather conditions.

Available online. INR 2,350.

