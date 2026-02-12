 Why You Should Visit Amrit Udhyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan In 2026? Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Amrit Udhyan in Delhi | Photo Courtesy: X/@sauryasamrat

Delhi: Amrit Udhyan is said to be the soul of Rashtrapati Bhavan, which has spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres. This verdant sanctuary offers a tranquil escape from the urban chaos. The place offers lush greenery and a variety of flowers and plants. The wait is finally over as the gate of Amirt Udhyan has opened to the public. The Udyan, which means garden, is situated at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The gate of udhyan has already opened and it will be closes after March 31, 2026. This iconic garden festival promises an unforgettable experience filled with vibrant blossoms, intricate landscapes, and a deep historical legacy.

About Amrit Udhyan

Amrit Udhyan, which was formally known as the Mughal Gardens, is one of the world-renowned gardens situated within the complex of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Amrit Udhyan is known for its marvelous architecture, which blends Mughal and British landscaping styles.

The rich history of Amrit Udyan

Amrit Udyan has a fascinating history deeply rooted in the Mughal and British eras. The concept of Persian-inspired gardens was widely adopted by Mughal emperors, with their symmetrical patterns, vibrant floral displays, and tranquil water channels. The fusion of Mughal aesthetics and British landscaping techniques has resulted in the creation of this magnificent 15-acre garden within the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises.

Amrit Udhyan 2026: Date and time

The interesting part of the garden is that you do not need to buy a ticket to visit the garden. There will be no fee for visiting the Amrit Udyan to witness the mesmerising views and enjoy the natural beauty during the pleasant spring season.

Date: February 3 to March 31

Time: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Why you should visit Amrit Udhyan?

Amrit Udhyan is a hidden gem that is nestled in nature's embrace. You are tired of following your daily schedule, which has become boring now, and you want to take a break and spend some time in peace. Then this is the best place to visit, which is situated in the bustling city of Delhi. The place offers musical fountains, vertical gardens, floral carpets, a well-maintained lawn, a tranquil green environment, herbal gardens, and much more.

