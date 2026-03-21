Why You Must Visit Mumbai’s Taj Ice Cream This Eid Al-Fitr For A Sweet Celebration

Taj Ice-cream is one of the most famous ice cream parlours in Mumbai, which is tucked away in the bylanes of Mohammed Ali Road behind the bustling Crawford Market in South Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar. Despite being a small outlet, you will always find lots of people in queue waiting for the ice cream. Unlike mass-produced ice creams, Taj’s offerings are made using traditional methods.

Ice cream is hand-churned in wooden barrels and copper ‘sancha’ moulds, resulting in a rich, smooth texture that stands out from modern machine-made varieties. This artisanal process, unchanged for over a century, gives each scoop a depth of flavour that’s difficult to find elsewhere.

Taj Ice-cream: Once Madhubala's favourite

The centuries-old place is not only popular among common people but celebrities as well. It was a favourite of Indian cinema icon Madhubala. According to the current owner, Aamir Icecream wala, his father used to personally deliver ice cream to Madhubala’s home. Not only Madhubala; other Bollywood legends like Johnny Walker and Waheeda Rehman were also known to frequent the shop.

Taj Ice-cream: A tale of a migrant

Taj Ice-cream was established in 1887 by Valilji Jalaji, who decided to migrate to Mumbai with nothing in hand, just a dream. He started by mixing fruits with milk and serving it cold in Bhendi Bazar. The name Taj came from Tajuddin, a loyal customer who used to travel from Kutch just to eat his ice cream. Now the parlour is run by the sixth generation.

Why you should visit Taj ice-cream on Eid?

Taj Ice Cream in Mumbai's Bohri Mohalla is a must-visit place during Eid because the ice cream is still hand-churned in traditional wooden barrels filled with ice and rock salt. It creates a creamy, dense texture without any preservatives. Taj Ice Cream offers a delightful range of flavours, from timeless classics like mango, custard apple, strawberry, and sitaphal to seasonal and unique options such as guava and mandarin apricot. Locals and tourists alike rave about the fresh, natural taste, made without artificial colours or preservatives.