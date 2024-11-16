Why Probiotic 'Kanji Rice' Is The Best Detox For Gut Health? Know The Easiest Way To Make It

Kanji rice is a traditional fermented drink that’s gaining popularity for its remarkable gut health benefits. Rich in probiotics and easy to prepare, it’s an excellent way to detox and rejuvenate your digestive system.

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor during a conversation with Mira Kapoor revealed her to flawless skin and good health. She emphasised on the importance of gut health. She shared how she consumes Kanji rice and it has been her go to for a healthy gut. Actor R Madhavan in conversation with a popular media site also shared how kanji is his go-to breakfast. He called it 'filling' and 'nutritious'. A healthy gut helps smooth functioning of your body. Here's why kanji rice stands out and how you can make it at home.

Why is Kanji Rice great for gut health?

Kanji rice is made by fermenting rice water, allowing natural bacteria to grow. This process creates a rich source of probiotics, the healthy bacteria that support digestion. Probiotics balance your gut flora, improving digestion, boosting immunity, and even enhancing your mood.

Kanji rice is gentle on the stomach and helps improve digestion by restoring healthy gut bacteria. This can ease issues like bloating, constipation, and indigestion. It helps eliminate toxins from the body by promoting a healthy digestive tract.

A healthy gut is linked to a strong immune system. Regular consumption of kanji rice may reduce your chances of falling sick. This mixture is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which contribute to overall health.

How to prepare Kanji Rice?

A tiny scoop of cooked rice-ideally homemade rice should be taken. After putting the rice in an earthen pot, cover it with water. Overnight, let the mixture to ferment. Earthen pot is necessary here sot hat the kanji doesn't spoil or turn toxic during fermentation.



Later in the day, strain the fermented rice water, or "kanji", add a spoon of two or curd, salt, green chillies and coriander. Before eating the rice and kanji for breakfast, Neetu suggests adding 'tadka' helps enhance the taste.

Why probiotics are important for good skin?

Your skin has its own protective layer, called the microbiome, made up of tiny bacteria. Probiotics help keep this layer strong and balanced, protecting your skin from dryness, redness, and harmful germs.

Pimples often happen when there’s too much bad bacteria or inflammation in your body. Probiotics can reduce this by fighting bad bacteria and calming your skin, leading to fewer breakouts. Probiotics fight harmful particles called free radicals, which can make your skin age faster. They also help your skin stay firm by boosting collagen, making you look youthful for longer.